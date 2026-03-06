How to find and use Marathon DCONs

Marathon DCONs are small machines found at the edges of maps and come up quite a lot in contracts, so it's important to know where to find them and how to use them. Since DCONs aren't permanently marked in Marathon and seem to only appear sometimes (annoyingly, this could be a bug), you've got to remember where they are on Perimeter and Dire Marsh. So, to help you find them in the first place, I've laid out every DCON location and how to use one for your contract.

Marathon DCON locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

DCONs are found outside or on top of small shelter buildings just outside a few major POIs on all Marathon maps. When you get close to a DCON, you should see a black and white icon pointing you to its precise location, but it's sadly nowhere near as generous as the markers in the Marathon Welcome to Tau Ceti mission. Here's where to look on Perimeter and Dire Marsh:

Perimeter DCON locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

West-northwest of the main North Relay area, right in the northwest corner of the whole map. In the area full of rock formations and colony vehicles to the northeast of Station. Way south of the main South Relay area on the very edge of Perimeter On the western edge of Overflow at the end of a walkway from the main structure.

Dire Marsh DCON locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

Northwest of the main Greenhouse structure near the hills on the edge of the map. In the middle of the marsh at the south end of Complex and east of AI Uplink – it's pretty much the southeast corner of Dire Marsh. In a marshy area roughly southwest of the main building in Quarantine.

How to use a DCON in Marathon

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you've found a Marathon DCON, interact with it to open its inventory, click and drag (controller players need to press L2/LT to pick up and drop inventory items) any required items from your inventory into the DCON's inventory, then close the menu and the machine will get to work teleporting your goods elsewhere. Hopefully this will complete whatever contract you had for one of the Marathon factions, such as the Equitable Distribution series of priority contracts for Traxus.