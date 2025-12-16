Arc Raiders Paving the Way walkthrough

The Paving the Way quest in Arc Raiders is all about finding the Enelica and Convinio buildings, but the game isn't clear about where they are and how you're supposed to find them, only giving the clue that the second one is in Piazza Roma somewhere. If you want to find these locations and complete Paving the Way, I'll show you where you need to go and what you need to do in our comprehensive guide and walkthrough. Like the Toxic Trails quest in Arc Raiders this is easy when you know what you're actually looking for.

Enelica building location in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

There are multiple Enelica buildings in the different maps of Arc Raiders, marked by the logo shown above. Any of them will do to complete the first step of the quest, and in fact there are at least two in the starting map, Dam Battlegrounds, which I've marked on the map below.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you reach the building, you need to find a notice board. Its location will vary depending on which specific building you've entered, but they are nearly always in the ground floor lobby or reception somewhere, close to the main entrance. If you're close, you'll see the yellow interaction option – and having done that, you'll be free to extract to trigger the next phase of the mission.

Location of the Convinio in Piazza Roma

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The second and final objective in Paving the Way is to "Reach the Top Floor Above the Convinio in Piazza Roma." This time around there's only one building that will serve to fulfil this brief, found in the Buried City, marked on the map above. Keep in mind that the Buried City is susceptible to Cold Snap map modifiers, so make sure you understand the new Arc Raiders frostbite mechanic if you're going out into the chill.