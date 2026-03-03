Arc Raiders patch nerfs Hurricane Caches so you can't just "walk away from every session" with an armful of blueprints, but "you'll be getting better materials in return"

News
By published

"Caches will still be a solid way to find blueprints, just not to the point where you can reliably walk away from every session with 3–5 of them"

Arc Raiders characters standing together
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

A new Arc Raiders patch is here, nerfing the Shrouded Sky update's bountiful First Wave Caches to reduce the amount of blueprints they provide, but Embark says "you'll be getting better materials in return," instead.

Arc Raiders' Shrouded Sky update rolled out last week, introducing the new Hurricane map condition with it. Amongst other things, Hurricanes bring First Wave Caches – full of tantalizing loot just begging to be snatched up. However, Embark clearly thinks it might have been a bit too generous with the blueprint drop rates, as it now says it's "lowered the drop rate of rare blueprints slightly and raised the drop rate for high tier materials in First Wave Caches on the Hurricane map condition."

The devs insist that "Caches will still be a solid way to find blueprints, just not to the point where you can reliably walk away from every session with 3–5 of them." So, they'll still be worth grabbing, just don't expect to be rolling in blueprints to the same extent.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and