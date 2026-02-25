Arc Raiders Worth Your Salt walkthrough

Jump to:

The Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders is about charging a new salt battery

Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders
The Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders is all about finding a special salt battery in Spaceport, charging it up and delivering it. This is a quest that many people have reported as being glitched right now, so if you're not the first person in the match to do it, it may not work for you. However, if you're the first person to do this, it should work fine, and there's probably a patch coming out for it soon anyway. Regardless, here's a complete walkthrough for the quest and how you can complete Worth Your Salt in Arc Raiders. If it's not broken, this is how you resolve it.

Worth Your Salt walkthrough and guide

Worth Your Salt is a relatively simple mission in Arc Raiders, as you simply need to go to one warehouse and interact with several objects to tick it off.

  1. Go to the Spaceport Rocket Assembly building, specifically the Northmost section of the warehouse.

Worth Your Salt quest battery Arc Raiders

  1. In the corner of the room on the upper walkway, on the right side of the open doorway by the red lockers, is a small crate you can interact with to search for and pick up a battery.
  2. Pick up the battery and carry it one of the two red machines in the middle of the room. There'll be a small grey console at the side to insert the battery into.

Worth Your Salt quest console Arc Raiders

  1. Interact with the machinery to charge the battery. This will take a moment, but when it's done, it will spit out the charged battery for you to pick up again.
  2. Carry the battery to the delivery point. This is a small crate in the North corner of the room, on the left side of the doorway, where you'll get an interaction prompt to insert the battery into the box. At this point, the mission will be complete and you can extract whenever you want.

Worth Your Salt quest delivery point Arc Raiders

The last step is where the mission has a high glitch rate: after anybody in the match has used the delivery crate, it can sometimes be stuck and unusable for everybody after that point. If that happens, there's no solution but to extract and try again in a different match.

Worth Your Salt rewards

Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders

The only reward for completing Worth Your Salt is one of the Arc Raiders blueprints - specifically, a blueprint for the Vita Spray, an Epic rarity healing item. If you have the blueprint unlocked already, you can sell it for 5000 coins.

