Arc Raiders Worth Your Salt walkthrough
The Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders is about charging a new salt battery
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The Worth Your Salt quest in Arc Raiders is all about finding a special salt battery in Spaceport, charging it up and delivering it. This is a quest that many people have reported as being glitched right now, so if you're not the first person in the match to do it, it may not work for you. However, if you're the first person to do this, it should work fine, and there's probably a patch coming out for it soon anyway. Regardless, here's a complete walkthrough for the quest and how you can complete Worth Your Salt in Arc Raiders. If it's not broken, this is how you resolve it.
Worth Your Salt walkthrough and guide
Worth Your Salt is a relatively simple mission in Arc Raiders, as you simply need to go to one warehouse and interact with several objects to tick it off.
- Go to the Spaceport Rocket Assembly building, specifically the Northmost section of the warehouse.
- In the corner of the room on the upper walkway, on the right side of the open doorway by the red lockers, is a small crate you can interact with to search for and pick up a battery.
- Pick up the battery and carry it one of the two red machines in the middle of the room. There'll be a small grey console at the side to insert the battery into.
- Interact with the machinery to charge the battery. This will take a moment, but when it's done, it will spit out the charged battery for you to pick up again.
- Carry the battery to the delivery point. This is a small crate in the North corner of the room, on the left side of the doorway, where you'll get an interaction prompt to insert the battery into the box. At this point, the mission will be complete and you can extract whenever you want.
The last step is where the mission has a high glitch rate: after anybody in the match has used the delivery crate, it can sometimes be stuck and unusable for everybody after that point. If that happens, there's no solution but to extract and try again in a different match.
Worth Your Salt rewards
The only reward for completing Worth Your Salt is one of the Arc Raiders blueprints - specifically, a blueprint for the Vita Spray, an Epic rarity healing item. If you have the blueprint unlocked already, you can sell it for 5000 coins.
Arc Raiders Keeping an Eye Out and Collapsed Highway location: Find a friend
Arc Raiders A Dead End walkthrough and battery door puzzle: Open the Red Room
Arc Raiders A Rising Tide walkthrough: Discover hidden clues
Arc Raiders Stable Housing walkthrough: Crack the safe
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System project: Meteorology 101
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.