Arc Raiders Stable Housing walkthrough

The Arc Raiders Stable Housing quest has players sent into Stella Montis to find a safe code near the security bridge, but it takes a while to start to understand what you need and where you should be looking, as the safe code's location isn't narrowed down in the slightest and Stella Montis is infamously something of a maze. Fortunately, I've completed the Stable Housing quest, and will explain where you need to go to solve it in Arc Raiders below.

Arc Raiders Security Bridge location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Security Bridge in Arc Raiders is in Stella Montis, on the floor above the Lobby area in the Northeast corner of the map. Specifically, what you need to be looking at is the Stairwell on the East side of the Lobby, as all the requirements of the missions are linked by that stairwell, and once you arrive, you won't need to leave until you extract.

Where to find the Stable Housing Safe

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The safe you need to find for Stable Housing is in the Security Bridge stairwell, in a side room marked with a big number 3 on the wall (being the third floor). Go inside, and there'll be a small safe with an android's head resting on it, as shown above.

However, once you get there, you'll need the safe code. Initially you'll be sent to the fourth floor control room (the room directly upstairs) to use the Access Card printer, but it'll break when you try and you'll have to find the code written down somewhere instead. But where?

Stable Housing Safe code location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The objective only tells you to "Search for alternative ways to open the safe." In fact, what you need to do is go back into the same room as the Safe, and check the board next to the door. There'll now be an option to interact with it, because when you look close you can see a note with 2746 written on it.

Interact with those and "inspect notes", and you'll be able to open the safe across the room and get the Project Heartwood Blueprints. Sadly, these aren't the standard Arc Raiders blueprints, just a mission item that you need to bring back to Tian Wen and submit to complete the quest.

Stable Housing Rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The rewards for completing Stable Housing are relatively good - five Seeker Grenades, five Lure Grenades, and a Legendary Snaphook, the special infinite use grapple that you can use to zip around.

