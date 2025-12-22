Arc Raiders Locked Gate event guide

The Locked Gate in Arc Raiders is a map modifier event for the Blue Gate map where all the underground tunnels are locked off, but filled with far better loot than normal. With that being the case, you'll need to find and input 4 security codes from around the map into a specific computer to unlock this region and access the treasure within. Below I'll explain how it all works, as well as the code locations in this full guide to the Locked Gate event in Arc Raiders.

How to open the Locked Gate in Arc Raiders