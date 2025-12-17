Candle Holder locations in Arc Raiders

The Candle Holder in Arc Raiders might have seem innocuous, but it turns out that these items are essential for the Cold Snap "Flickering Flames" event, needed for the second phase when you have to donate at least three of them to the upcoming feast. With that in mind, working out the location of the Candle Holder suddenly becomes a lot more important, so I'll show you where to find them below.

Where to find Candle Holders in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Candle Holders in Arc Raiders have a chance to spawn in any Residential area in any map, as they themselves are uncommon Residential items. That means that any and all of the following are viable locations to search: