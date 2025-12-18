How to solve the Guitar and Secret Button puzzle in Arc Raiders

The Arc Raiders Guitar puzzle in Buried City, sometimes called the Music Puzzle, is about pressing a bunch of musical tone buttons across the map in precise order. With fifteen different buttons, it's definitely one of the more exhausting processes in Arc Raiders right now, though the unique rewards - Shakers and Acoustic Guitars - have some players intrigued nonetheless. If you want to know how to complete the Guitar puzzle and find all the button locations in order, I'll explain what you need to know.

How to complete the Guitar and secret button puzzle in Buried City

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The locked door in Buried City near the Red Tower is the objective of the musical button puzzle, with several Acoustic Guitars and other rewards inside. To open it, you need to press 15 buttons across the Buried City map in precise order. The map and list below will lay out exactly where you need to go, and in what order.