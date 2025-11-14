Where to find 3 Androids in Arc Raiders

The need to find 3 Androids for Lance makes up the In My Image questline in Arc Raiders, with the introduction of Stella Montis adding new quests. However, the Arc Raiders Stella Montis map is a massive, shadowy labyrinth, a network of tunnels in which both Raiders and Robots prowl menacingly. Fortunately, I've managed to find 3 Androids and complete the In My Image quest, and I'll show you how to do that below.

Where to find Android locations in Stella Montis

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Androids are found all over Stella Montis, but there seems to be an inconsistency: which Androids you can search through changes from game to game. However, for the best odds, I recommend going to the Medical Research facility in the Southwest of the upper layer. I've marked some Android locations on the map above, though again – it's inconsistent about whether you'll be able to use them or not.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Androids are always in the same places in Stella Montis, but sometimes you'll be able to search them like containers, pulling out wires and components. However, in some games you can't interact with those same Androids, effectively making it randomised (and a bit inconsistent) about what ones are needed to complete the questline.

The Medical Research facility is the easiest place to complete this though. There's a fairly high amount of Androids here, the facility feels more cohesively laid out, so it's easier to navigate, and most importantly, there's actually some good lighting, so it's easier to see both Androids and enemies.

Once you find an Android, simply interact with it (if you can) to progress the quest. You don't need to take anything off its body, just interacting with it is enough.

