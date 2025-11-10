Full loot cheat sheet for all items in Arc Raiders

Our Arc Raiders loot cheat sheet is designed to take all the guesswork out of scavenging treasure, at least as much as is possible with all the randomisation involved. As you search through Arc Raiders, you'll notice that certain items and loot tend to pop up more in certain sorts of areas, but keeping track of it all isn't easy, especially when the game loads you down with things to find for upgrades and more besides. Fortunately, we've got the location of every item you need to search for in Arc Raiders below, laid out in an easy-to-use cheat sheet. Not only that, but we'll tell you what you should do with every item that you find!

Where to find all loot in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Below we've got our loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders, filled with items that are found in missions and don't normally require Blueprints to find. For the most part, these are items that can't be constructed yourself, or require significant cost to do so.

We've also omitted equipment items that are not tied to specific areas and locations - i.e., anything that a loot cheat sheet can't account for, because they can simply appear anywhere and are simply low odds, or require you to leap through some hoops, such as calling in any of the Arc Raiders supply drops. That includes the following:

Arc Raiders blueprints

Arc Raiders weapons

Weapon attachments and mods

Loadout equipment such as Augments and Shields

Basic, easily-crafted items such as Bandages

But everything else should be here! Upgrade materials, crafting components, rare items needed for quests, and more besides. Not only that, we've included information on what you should do with these items: Sell them for Coins, Scrap them for raw materials, or Stash them for crafting, quests or workshop upgrades. The table is arranged alphabetically, so just scroll down to find the one you want!

Full loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders