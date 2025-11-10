Full loot cheat sheet for all items in Arc Raiders
We show you where to find every in-game item in Arc Raiders with our special loot cheat sheet
Our Arc Raiders loot cheat sheet is designed to take all the guesswork out of scavenging treasure, at least as much as is possible with all the randomisation involved. As you search through Arc Raiders, you'll notice that certain items and loot tend to pop up more in certain sorts of areas, but keeping track of it all isn't easy, especially when the game loads you down with things to find for upgrades and more besides. Fortunately, we've got the location of every item you need to search for in Arc Raiders below, laid out in an easy-to-use cheat sheet. Not only that, but we'll tell you what you should do with every item that you find!
Where to find all loot in Arc Raiders
Below we've got our loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders, filled with items that are found in missions and don't normally require Blueprints to find. For the most part, these are items that can't be constructed yourself, or require significant cost to do so.
We've also omitted equipment items that are not tied to specific areas and locations - i.e., anything that a loot cheat sheet can't account for, because they can simply appear anywhere and are simply low odds, or require you to leap through some hoops, such as calling in any of the Arc Raiders supply drops. That includes the following:
- Arc Raiders blueprints
- Arc Raiders weapons
- Weapon attachments and mods
- Loadout equipment such as Augments and Shields
- Basic, easily-crafted items such as Bandages
But everything else should be here! Upgrade materials, crafting components, rare items needed for quests, and more besides. Not only that, we've included information on what you should do with these items: Sell them for Coins, Scrap them for raw materials, or Stash them for crafting, quests or workshop upgrades. The table is arranged alphabetically, so just scroll down to find the one you want!
Full loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders
Loot
Location type
Rarity
Sell, scrap or stash?
Advanced ARC Powercell
Arc (high level enemies)
Rare
Scrap, unless you need Energy clips
Advanced Electrical Components
Electrical
Rare
Stash (used for many recipes, as well as Gear Bench level 3 and Utility Station level 3)
Advanced Mechanical Components
Mechanical
Rare
Stash (Gunsmith level 3)
Agave
Nature
Uncommon
Sell
Air Freshener
Mechanical
Uncommon
Sell
Alarm Clock
Residential
Rare
Sell
Antiseptic
Medical
Rare
Stash (Doctor's Orders quest)
Apricot
Nature
Uncommon
Stash (Scrappy upgrades level 3 and 5)
ARC Alloy
Arc (Various)
Uncommon
Stash (Clearer Skies mission and multiple workshop upgrades)
ARC Circuitry
Arc (Various)
Rare
Stash (Refiner level 3)
ARC Coolant
Arc (Various)
Rare
Scrap (Chemicals)
ARC Flex Rubber
Arc (Various)
Rare
Scrap (Rubber)
ARC Motion Core
Arc (Various)
Rare
Stash (Refiner level 2)
ARC Performance Steel
Arc (Various)
Rare
Sell
ARC Powercell
Arc (Various)
Common
Stash (Refiner level 1 and Shield crafting)
ARC Synthetic Resin
Arc (Various)
Rare
Scrap (Plastic)
ARC Thermo Lining
Arc (Various)
Rare
Scrap (Fabric)
Assorted Seeds
Nature
Common
Stash (Used for Celeste)
Bastion Cell
Arc (Bastion)
Epic
Stash (Gear Bench level 3)
Battery
Technological or Electrical
Uncommon
Stash (Trash into Treasure quest)
Bicycle Pump
Residential
Rare
Sell
Bloated Tuna Can
Commercial or Residential
Common
Sell
Blue Gate Communication Tower Key
Any (random loot)
Rare
Stash
Blue Gate Confiscation Room Key
Any (random loot)
Epic
Stash
Blue Gate Cellar Key
Any (random loot)
Uncommon
Stash
Blue Gate Village Key
Any (random loot)
Uncommon
Stash
Bombardier Cell
Arc (Bombadier)
Epic
Stash (Refiner level 3)
Breathtaking Snow Globe
Residential, Old World or Commercial
Epic
Sell
Broken Flashlight
Security
Rare
Scrap (Batteries and Metal)
Broken Guidance System
Industrial
Rare
Scrap (Processors)
Broken Handheld Radio
Security
Rare
Scrap (Sensors and Wires)
Broken Taser
Security
Rare
Scrap (Battery and Wires)
Buried City Hospital Key
Any/random loot or Life of a Pharmacist quest reward
Rare
Stash
Buried City JKV Employee Access Card
Any (random loot)
Uncommon
Stash
Buried City Residential Mastery Key
Any/random loot, Digging up Dirt quest reward
Uncommon
Stash
Buried City Town Hall Key
Any (random loot)
Epic
Stash
Burned ARC Circuitry
Arc (Various)
Uncommon
Scrap (Arc Alloy)
Camera Lens
Security
Uncommon
Stash (Movie Night quest)
Candle Holder
Residential
Uncommon
Scrap (Metal)
Canister
Commercial
Uncommon
Scrap (Plastic)
Cat Bed
Commercial or residential
Common
Stash (Scrappy level 4)
Chemicals
Mechanical, Residential or Medical
Common
Stash (used for many recipes)
Coffee Pot
Residential
Common
Sell
Complex Gun Parts
Security
Epic
Stash (to craft complex weapons)
Coolant
Mechanical
Rare
Scrap (Chemicals and Oil)
Cooling Coil
Industrial
Rare
Sell
Cooling Fan
Technological
Rare
Stash (Used for Expeditions)
Cracked Bioscanner
Medical
Rare
Stash (Medical Lab level 3)
Crude Explosives
Industrial or Security
Uncommon
Stash (Explosives Station level 3)
Crumpled Plastic Bottle
Residential
Uncommon
Scrap (Plastic)
Dam Control Tower Key
Any (random loot)
Epic
Stash
Dam Staff Room Key
Any/random loot, Tribute to Toledo quest reward
Uncommon
Stash
Dam Surveillance Key
Any (random loot)
Uncommon
Stash
Dam Testing Annex Key
Any (random loot)
Rare
Stash
Dam Utility Key
Any (random loot)
Uncommon
Stash
Damaged ARC Motion Core
Arc (Various)
Uncommon
Scrap (Arc Alloy)
Damaged ARC Powercell