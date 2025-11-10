Full loot cheat sheet for all items in Arc Raiders

Guides
By Contributions from published

We show you where to find every in-game item in Arc Raiders with our special loot cheat sheet

A player looks out over a rocky landscape in Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark Studios)
Jump to:

Our Arc Raiders loot cheat sheet is designed to take all the guesswork out of scavenging treasure, at least as much as is possible with all the randomisation involved. As you search through Arc Raiders, you'll notice that certain items and loot tend to pop up more in certain sorts of areas, but keeping track of it all isn't easy, especially when the game loads you down with things to find for upgrades and more besides. Fortunately, we've got the location of every item you need to search for in Arc Raiders below, laid out in an easy-to-use cheat sheet. Not only that, but we'll tell you what you should do with every item that you find!

Where to find all loot in Arc Raiders

A player checks a locker for loot in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Below we've got our loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders, filled with items that are found in missions and don't normally require Blueprints to find. For the most part, these are items that can't be constructed yourself, or require significant cost to do so.

We've also omitted equipment items that are not tied to specific areas and locations - i.e., anything that a loot cheat sheet can't account for, because they can simply appear anywhere and are simply low odds, or require you to leap through some hoops, such as calling in any of the Arc Raiders supply drops. That includes the following:

But everything else should be here! Upgrade materials, crafting components, rare items needed for quests, and more besides. Not only that, we've included information on what you should do with these items: Sell them for Coins, Scrap them for raw materials, or Stash them for crafting, quests or workshop upgrades. The table is arranged alphabetically, so just scroll down to find the one you want!

Full loot cheat sheet for Arc Raiders

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Loot

Location type

Rarity

Sell, scrap or stash?

Advanced ARC Powercell

Arc (high level enemies)

Rare

Scrap, unless you need Energy clips

Advanced Electrical Components

Electrical

Rare

Stash (used for many recipes, as well as Gear Bench level 3 and Utility Station level 3)

Advanced Mechanical Components

Mechanical

Rare

Stash (Gunsmith level 3)

Agave

Nature

Uncommon

Sell

Air Freshener

Mechanical

Uncommon

Sell

Alarm Clock

Residential

Rare

Sell

Antiseptic

Medical

Rare

Stash (Doctor's Orders quest)

Apricot

Nature

Uncommon

Stash (Scrappy upgrades level 3 and 5)

ARC Alloy

Arc (Various)

Uncommon

Stash (Clearer Skies mission and multiple workshop upgrades)

ARC Circuitry

Arc (Various)

Rare

Stash (Refiner level 3)

ARC Coolant

Arc (Various)

Rare

Scrap (Chemicals)

ARC Flex Rubber

Arc (Various)

Rare

Scrap (Rubber)

ARC Motion Core

Arc (Various)

Rare

Stash (Refiner level 2)

ARC Performance Steel

Arc (Various)

Rare

Sell

ARC Powercell

Arc (Various)

Common

Stash (Refiner level 1 and Shield crafting)

ARC Synthetic Resin

Arc (Various)

Rare

Scrap (Plastic)

ARC Thermo Lining

Arc (Various)

Rare

Scrap (Fabric)

Assorted Seeds

Nature

Common

Stash (Used for Celeste)

Bastion Cell

Arc (Bastion)

Epic

Stash (Gear Bench level 3)

Battery

Technological or Electrical

Uncommon

Stash (Trash into Treasure quest)

Bicycle Pump

Residential

Rare

Sell

Bloated Tuna Can

Commercial or Residential

Common

Sell

Blue Gate Communication Tower Key

Any (random loot)

Rare

Stash

Blue Gate Confiscation Room Key

Any (random loot)

Epic

Stash

Blue Gate Cellar Key

Any (random loot)

Uncommon

Stash

Blue Gate Village Key

Any (random loot)

Uncommon

Stash

Bombardier Cell

Arc (Bombadier)

Epic

Stash (Refiner level 3)

Breathtaking Snow Globe

Residential, Old World or Commercial

Epic

Sell

Broken Flashlight

Security

Rare

Scrap (Batteries and Metal)

Broken Guidance System

Industrial

Rare

Scrap (Processors)

Broken Handheld Radio

Security

Rare

Scrap (Sensors and Wires)

Broken Taser

Security

Rare

Scrap (Battery and Wires)

Buried City Hospital Key

Any/random loot or Life of a Pharmacist quest reward

Rare

Stash

Buried City JKV Employee Access Card

Any (random loot)

Uncommon

Stash

Buried City Residential Mastery Key

Any/random loot, Digging up Dirt quest reward

Uncommon

Stash

Buried City Town Hall Key

Any (random loot)

Epic

Stash

Burned ARC Circuitry

Arc (Various)

Uncommon

Scrap (Arc Alloy)

Camera Lens

Security

Uncommon

Stash (Movie Night quest)

Candle Holder

Residential

Uncommon

Scrap (Metal)

Canister

Commercial

Uncommon

Scrap (Plastic)

Cat Bed

Commercial or residential

Common

Stash (Scrappy level 4)

Chemicals

Mechanical, Residential or Medical

Common

Stash (used for many recipes)

Coffee Pot

Residential

Common

Sell

Complex Gun Parts

Security

Epic

Stash (to craft complex weapons)

Coolant

Mechanical

Rare

Scrap (Chemicals and Oil)

Cooling Coil

Industrial

Rare

Sell

Cooling Fan

Technological

Rare

Stash (Used for Expeditions)

Cracked Bioscanner

Medical

Rare

Stash (Medical Lab level 3)

Crude Explosives

Industrial or Security

Uncommon

Stash (Explosives Station level 3)

Crumpled Plastic Bottle

Residential

Uncommon

Scrap (Plastic)

Dam Control Tower Key

Any (random loot)

Epic

Stash

Dam Staff Room Key

Any/random loot, Tribute to Toledo quest reward

Uncommon

Stash

Dam Surveillance Key

Any (random loot)

Uncommon

Stash

Dam Testing Annex Key

Any (random loot)

Rare

Stash

Dam Utility Key

Any (random loot)

Uncommon

Stash

Damaged ARC Motion Core

Arc (Various)

Uncommon

Scrap (Arc Alloy)

Damaged ARC Powercell