Arc Raiders Twitch Drops and Discord Quests are great ways to pick up free items to customize your raider, such as emotes, charms, and backpacks, just by playing the game or watching a streamer. However, there is a little set up you need to do before you can log your progress towards these assignments, which might not be obvious if you aren't familiar with the platforms involved. To help you through this, here's how to connect your Embark account so you can earn rewards from Arc Raiders Twitch Drops and Discord Quests.



How to connect your Embark account for Arc Raiders Twitch Drops and Discord Quests

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Before you can start claiming Arc Raiders Twitch Drops and Discord Quests, you need to link your Embark account to those platforms. Head to the Connected platforms page of the My Embark ID site, logging in with your gaming platform first and creating an Embark account if you don't already have one. From there, click on the Link button next to the Twitch and Discord logos then follow the process to connect those accounts.

Your Embark account covers both The Finals and Arc Raiders, and you can switch games with the drop down in the top right corner of the screen. You can also use the Redeem Gift Code option on the left menu to redeem Embark codes if and when they become available, but there are currently no valid promos to report.

How to claim Arc Raiders Twitch Drops rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To claim Arc Raiders Twitch Drops rewards, you need to head to the Twitch Drops Campaigns page and find the Arc Raiders campaign, then make sure it says CONNECTED next to the Connection status – if it doesn't, hit the button here to confirm the link to your account. Once connected, you simply need to watch streams on any participating live channel for the following lengths of time:

Arc Raiders Launch Drops [valid until November 13 at 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT]

[valid until November 13 at 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT] Watch for 1 hour – Warm Up Emote (in-game reward)

(in-game reward) Watch for 2 hours – Bobblehead Backpack Charm (in-game reward)





(in-game reward) Arc Raiders Launch [valid until November 17 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT]

[valid until November 17 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT] Watch for 30 minutes – ArcRaidersDance (Twitch chat emote reward)

(Twitch chat emote reward) Purchase a subscription (Prime Subs don't count) – Arc Raiders Launch 2025 (Twitch chat badge reward)

You can check on your progress towards these rewards at any time, by heading to the Twitch Drops Inventory page. If your progress percentage isn't going up when you refresh the page, then make sure you are watching a participating live channel and it is marked as "Drops enabled".

How to claim Arc Raiders Discord Quests rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders Discord Quests can be found on the Discord All Quests home page, so head there and then find the Arc Raiders entry. Hit the Accept Quest button underneath, then from the dropdown choose if you'll be playing the game on Desktop or Console. Launch Arc Raiders, then as long as your platform account is connect to Discord you should see progress being logged for the Quest – if not, press the Check For Launches button and make sure your platform account is linked to Discord.



The following Arc Raiders Discord Quest is currently available:

Arc Raiders Discord Quest [valid until November 6]

[valid until November 6] Play Arc Raiders for 15 minutes with Discord open – Hiker Backpack, Sky Ice (in-game reward)

Once you've completed the Arc Raiders Discord Quest, hit the Claim Reward button underneath to redeem your prize.

