Picking the best Ark Raiders skills can be overwhelming when seeing that intricate Skill Tree for the first time. There are not only three branches, but also a variety of passive skills with multiple levels, which makes choosing a skill to unlock stressful. It also doesn’t help that you can’t respec until level 20, so you’re stuck with the same skills for a while.

To make these decisions easier, we’ll outline the best skills to choose first in Arc Raiders so you’re not struggling through runs with a lacking Skill Tree build. I’ll be sectioning this guide into three parts based on the three branches: Conditioning, Mobility, and Survival. While you can certainly focus on one branch and ignore the others, there’s a lot to love with each branch. And even if one of the skills we recommend is further down the branch, it’s still something you should consider getting to quickly and investing more points into.

It'll also be useful to make sure you've got the best Ark Raiders weapons to hand as well, as skills will only get so so far without a good gun to fight back with.

The best Arc Raiders Conditioning skills to unlock first

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Used To The Weight

Proficient Pryer

Survivor’s Stamina

Downed But Determined

Loaded Arms

The Conditioning branch of Skills in Arc Raiders is all about being unburdened by the weight of what you’re carrying. You can get a jump start on this by putting points into the first skill available, Used To The Weight, as it lessens the weight that a shield puts on you, making you run a little bit faster with each upgrade. You’ll be wearing a shield the majority of a match, so it’ll help you out in the long run. Next is Proficient Pryer, which makes you quicker at breaching containers and doors. In tight situations, you don’t want to be stuck breaching, so it’s a good skill to unlock sooner rather than later.



Another good Conditioning skill is Survivor’s Stamina, as it allows your stamina to regenerate faster when you’re critically hurt. This one requires you to have 15 points already in Conditioning to unlock, but it’s worth it when you’re on your last legs and wanting to run from enemy fire. If you do get downed by an enemy, having points invested in Downed But Determined is a good call. This skill will lengthen the time it takes you to collapse when downed, giving your allies a chance to clear the area of dangers and save you from death.



Lastly, Loaded Arms only requires one skill point and makes your equipped weapon have less impact on your encumbrance. A little goes a long way when it comes to your walking and running speed, and since everyone usually has at least one weapon on them, it can help your stamina more than you think.

The best Arc Raiders Mobility skills to unlock first

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Marathon Runner

Sturdy Ankles

Youthful Lungs

Calming Stroll

Crawl Before You Walk

Mobility skills in Arc Raiders are about making you faster with your movement abilities. Marathon Runner is a great skill to start investing in since it lessens the stamina cost of moving around. Nearly everything you do in Arc Raiders that has to do with movement will eat away at some of your stamina, so it’s best to make moving around a breeze for you. You should also consider putting points into Sturdy Ankles if you’re someone who jumps from tall heights often. It allows you to take less fall damage when falling from non-lethal heights, so you don’t have to worry too much when jumping from something when there’s no rope or ladder nearby.

Next is Youthful Lungs, which increases your overall max stamina. Invest a full five points into this skill, and you’ll nearly forget that you have a stamina bar in the first place. Speaking of stamina, you should consider unlocking Calming Stroll since it allows you to regenerate stamina while walking. It’s annoying having to stop moving just to get back your precious stamina, so this is a crucial skill to get.

Finally, we recommend investing points into Crawl Before You Walk if you’re the teammate who is often downed first in a fight. This skill will make you crawl faster when downed, so you can get to your allies quicker and get back into the fight before you know it.

The best Arc Raiders Survival skills to unlock first

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Looter’s Instincts

In-Round Crafting

Stubborn Mule

Broad Shoulder

Looter’s Luck

The Arc Raiders Survival skills branch focuses on things that help with loot collecting and staying alive. One of the first skills you should invest points into is Looter’s Instincts, which makes loot get revealed faster when searching containers. It’s annoying having to wait until the loot appears to take it, so this skill is a must-have. Another incredibly useful skill is In-Round Crafting, since it allows you to craft items while topside. Typically, you have to wait until you’re back in Speranza to craft, but with this unlocked, you can create makeshift items using the materials you’ve found during a run.

Stubborn Mule is another great skill to invest in if you’re the type of player who focuses on collecting a ton of loot. This makes your stamina regeneration less affected by over-encumbrance, so you can carry heavier loot with ease. On that same topic, you should upgrade the Broad Shoulder skill to increase your maximum carry weight. Being over-encumbered can mean life or death in a fight, so don’t skimp out on this skill.

One more great survival skill to unlock first is Looter’s Luck. As the name suggests, there will be a chance to reveal twice as many items when looting. You’ll be loaded with crafting materials in no time with this skill.



