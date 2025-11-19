The ultimate Arc Raiders guide and survival handbook
Our guide to Arc Raiders has everything you need to know
Our Arc Raiders guide hub collates all the information that any player would ever need to know about survival topside, and not only that, we'll be updating it further as we explore and the game itself expands to new horizons! Arc Raiders has already had many updates and changes since its launch, including new maps and events, and considering the game's success, it seems very likely that there'll be more to come in the future. With that in mind, use the navigation tags at the side of the page to find the advice you need, or scroll down to find it all laid out!
Basics and fundamentals
Below are some basic tips and advice to help players get to grips with the game, helpful to players of any experience level!
- Arc Raiders tips: To start off with, our top ten tips and tricks will help players get to grips with all elements of the game, laying out the nuances that we wish we'd known before we started.
- Best Arc Raiders weapons tier list: From the mighty Ferro the sly Kettle, we've got all the weapons you can find and craft arranged by priority, with details on the value and strengths of each one.
- Best Arc Raiders skills: Arc has numerous skills for players to learn, broken across three different skill trees. Our guide will explain where to invest that effort, and what new abilities will really make the difference topside.
- Can you revive enemies and dead teammates in Arc Raiders? Resurrecting and reviving both teammates and enemies is an important part of the experience, but what are the limitations? It's worth understanding who you can and can't save.
- How to get a free loadout in Arc Raiders: If you're bur