10 Arc Raiders tips and tricks to help you survive the surface

Our Arc Raiders tips and tricks come with hours of experience, having battled against players and robots more times that I can count, amassing all the information and advice I wish I'd known before I went into the game. Arc Raiders can be pretty unfriendly if you don't know how it works and all the nuances, so here's all the essential tips and tricks to help you make it through.

The top 10 tips we wish we'd known before playing

We'll go into more detail on each of these tips further down, but if you want all the core essentials, here's what you need to know.

Sound is a huge deal, make sure you control the noise you make Think about how you appear to other players if you don't want them to attack A careful bullet can throw off a robot's aim before it hits you Electromagnetic storms are a huge advantage when hunting powerful robots Stealth is easier than it seems, at least when it comes to visuals and sightlines Certain explosives suit certain enemies: timed bombs for ARC, and impact bombs for players Solo matches are generally more peaceful, but there's no guarantee Don't throw away anything you're not certain you won't need Fighting without cover is a recipe for disaster Areas with lots of treasure and loot are more likely to be hostile, no matter what

Of course, there's plenty more to uncover as you explore the game, but these are the sorts of things that Arc Raiders isn't quick to tell you, and are generally learned through experience (often bitter experience). Let's get into more details below:

1. Noise levels and the sound you make are hugely important

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders is a game where stealth is a huge focus, whether you're playing against players or robots, and sound is a major part of that. Crouching is quieter than running, which is quieter than sprinting. Noise is highly directional and can really carry across the map, and whether you're breaking open locked containers, walking past security cameras, or even stepping onto certain kinds of terrain, sound will carry and give away your location to any nearby robots or players. If you think there's even a chance at other players being nearby, be careful about the sounds you make, as they act as a beacon for those nearby to home in on your location. Likewise, if you're careful to listen for sounds both distant and ne