How to find and kill Bastions in Arc Raiders

The Arc Raiders Bastions are one of the most powerful robots in the whole game, but if you want Bastion Cells then you'll need to kill these giant minibosses, and find them. Bastions are somewhat unpredictable to find, as their spawns are mostly interchangeable with the equally destructive Bombardiers, but there's one place where they seem to reliably spawn at time of writing: Stella Montis. I'll explain where to find Bastions and get their Cells, as well as what you need to do to kill them, including information on their weaknesses.

Bastion spawn locations

Bastions can spawn in numerous locations, but the only guarantee that we've seen is the lower Loading Bay area in the central Arc Raiders Stella Montis map. I've been here multiple times and every time there's one Bastion in the lower section. Conveniently though, you can shoot at it from the upper levels where it's harder for it to reach you, an advantage you won't get on most maps. It can still fire in your direction, but there's a lot of cover and it's easy to retreat back to heal and apply shields again. If there's a better spot to hunt them in Arc Raiders, I've never found it.