Where to get Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders
Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders are found in several location in the Dam Battlegrounds and Buried City
Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders are a special kind of fruit that, though not seemingly valuable, turn out to be essential for upgrading Scrappy the Rooster, among other things. However, the game isn't particularly clear about where they're found and the locations in which they spawn, so having found plenty of them myself, I'll explain the locations of Prickly Pears below and where you can go to farm them quickly.
All Prickly Pears locations and map
Prickly Pears have a chance to spawn underneath certain cacti in the Buried City and Dam Battlegrounds maps, though it's not guaranteed. We've highlighted areas on both maps above where we have found Prickly Pears and the spiky cacti that they spawn beneath. There may be other locations around both maps, but these ones are ones we've confirmed as Prickly Pear drop points.
Otherwise, they should have a chance to spawn in any Nature area, in containers when searching. It's a very low chance and you probably can't rely on it to any major degree, but there's always a chance of coming across them when in areas like Marano Park in Buried City. Once you find them, assuming you have nothing better, make sure to put them in your Safe Pocket! That is, assuming you're not using a free loadout in Arc Raiders.
Out to enhance your chicken further, or just make a proper fruit salad? Find out where to get Arc Raiders Apricots. Or, if you're in Buried City, look at how to complete the Arc Raiders Eyes on the Prize quest!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
