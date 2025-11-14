Where to get Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders

Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders are a special kind of fruit that, though not seemingly valuable, turn out to be essential for upgrading Scrappy the Rooster, among other things. However, the game isn't particularly clear about where they're found and the locations in which they spawn, so having found plenty of them myself, I'll explain the locations of Prickly Pears below and where you can go to farm them quickly.

All Prickly Pears locations and map

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Prickly Pears have a chance to spawn underneath certain cacti in the Buried City and Dam Battlegrounds maps, though it's not guaranteed. We've highlighted areas on both maps above where we have found Prickly Pears and the spiky cacti that they spawn beneath. There may be other locations around both maps, but these ones are ones we've confirmed as Prickly Pear drop points.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Otherwise, they should have a chance to spawn in any Nature area, in containers when searching. It's a very low chance and you probably can't rely on it to any major degree, but there's always a chance of coming across them when in areas like Marano Park in Buried City. Once you find them, assuming you have nothing better, make sure to put them in your Safe Pocket! That is, assuming you're not using a free loadout in Arc Raiders.

