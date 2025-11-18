Where to find Rusted Gears in Arc Raiders

Rusted Gears in Arc Raiders are one of the final items needed to fully upgrade your Gunsmith bench, but despite being fairly nondescript, Rusted Gears can prove incredibly difficult to find. They're actually Industrial-type loot, but can also spawn in very specific kinds of containers. That means that certain maps can prove to be very effective in farming Rusted Gears: specifically, the Buried City. I'll show you all the best locations for Buried Gears below, and where you need to go to find them.

Rusted Gear locations and farming spots

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Rusted Gears are Industrial-type items and thus can be found in any Industrial area, as noted in our Arc Raiders loot cheat sheet. But my personal experience is that they also have a chance to spawn in the hoods of cars and inside generators, if you can crowbar them open.

With that said, the best place to farm for Rusted Gears is the Buried City at Night, as while it doesn't have a huge amount of Industrial Areas, it does have plenty of cars. With that in mind, I've laid out a list of spots on the Buried City for players to hit as early as possible, where should be opening up cars and generators accordingly (and there'll be plenty of them for you to do so). The three major locations you'll want to hit are:

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The west industrial building. This sand-filled building has several generators for players to crowbar open. The railroad parking lot. Next to the outside railroad is a parking lot. The cars in and around it can be pried open quickly, though the station itself is a dangerous hotspot as players fight for a raider cache. The multi-tier parking lot. This huge building is full of cars, and generally left alone, though there is a raider outpost on the lower level, and occasionally bots roaming around. We've even seen Bastions and Bombadiers on the roof, so be careful!

Going at night isn't essential, but it'll definitely help your odds of a Rusted Gear spawning. These gears are Rare, so don't expect to find them easily under any conditions. Hit the spots shown above, then extract and try again. You can