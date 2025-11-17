Where to find Mushrooms in Arc Raiders

Mushrooms in Arc Raiders have locations across two of the main maps: Dam Battlegrounds and the Spaceport, and you'll need a surprising amount of them to upgrade Scrappy the Rooster for the fifth and final time. Yes, a level 5 chicken back at Speranza requires 12 mushrooms, as well as other ingredients, and I'll lay out all the locations you can find fungus here.

All Mushroom locations

Mushrooms have locations in two different maps, as mentioned: Dam Battlegrounds and the Spaceport, though they're more common in the former. I've marked all the locations where I've found them in the maps below.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Hydroponic Dome Complex and surrounding forest (Dam Battlegrounds): Containers in this area can have mushrooms on them, and so can the trees in the swampy forest to the South of the area, close to the extraction. Look for layered, white-brown fungi growing in ridges on tree trunks. This is by far the best place to look for them. Water Treatment Control (Dam Battlegrounds): This location doesn't have many mushrooms, but they have a small chance to grow on the massive pipes in corridors. Small Creek (Dam Battlegrounds): Like with the Forest around the Dome Complex, this compact woodland area has a small chance to spawn mushrooms. I've found them here clinging to fallen trees, rather than upstanding ones.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Trench (Spaceport): This marked section of The Trench in Spaceport, between the Little Hanger and the East Container Yard, has trees in it that have a chance to grow mushrooms.

It's worth keeping in mind that in any map, Mushrooms have a higher chance to spawn during the Lush Bloom event. Though not as dramatic as Arc Raiders' Electromagnetic Storms, these events trigger a much higher chance to spawn Nature-themed loot, so if you're out to upgrade your Rooster or find some fruit, this is also a great time to get Prickly Pears in Arc Raiders.

