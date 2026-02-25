Where to find Comet Igniters in Arc Raiders

When it comes to finding a Comet Igniter in Arc Raider, good luck... I kid, you'll be fine. You just have to find a Comet Arc and take it out before it chases you down and explodes at your feet. There some ways of doing it that are easier than others so here's what I've learned from hunting them down.

How to find a Comet Igniter in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To get a comet igniter in Arc Raiders you'll need to find and destroy a Comet, one of the new Arcs added in the new Shrouded Sky update. These are large armored rolling balls (twice the size of a pop) with a blue light at the front which turns red when it detects you.



There are a few problems with trying to kill one of these things: firstly, they will charge you down and explode the second they see you. And, secondly, they often flock to larger Arc like Bastion, making it even harder to try and take one out. However, if you want to complete the Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System Project you'll have to suck it up.



For that reason I recommend some where like Buried City to look for Comet Igniters. That's where I've had most of my Comet encounters, and it works well because there are plenty of buildings and windows to fight from or run to, but also the large open areas Comets seem to like.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

When you see one, hit it with the best weapon you've got so it doesn't have a chance to rush you. Two homing grenades in quick succession are a good option to destroy it before it can get close. One thing to watch for once, you've killed one, is that they split into two parts of wreckage - so if you don't find the Igniter you need straight away, look for another section to search.



Comets do appear indoors but not often from what I've seen, and you don't really want to get trapped in a small corridor with a bomb that chases you - the explosion is devastating and if you thought Pops and Fireballs were bad, wait until a Comet goes off. Climbing on a small box isn't going to help you here.

