Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System project materials and rewards
Here's everything you need to complete the Weather Monitor System project in Arc Raiders
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Station project tasks you with handing over various resources to construct a device that will (somehow) help you measure weather changes on the surface. You will at least get some decent rewards for your efforts, from useful resources and upgrade materials to core gear and Raider Tokens. If you're looking to get this project completed as easily as possible, here's a breakdown of all five stages of the Weather Monitor System and how to find everything you need in Arc Raiders, as well as the rewards up for grabs.
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System project walkthrough
The Weather Monitor System is a project that all players can undertake to help measure meteorological changes on the surface. Added as part of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update it's relevant to the Hurricane map condition, but the project doesn't have any sort of end date or time limit.
Just like the Arc Raiders Trophy Display, the Weather Monitor System project is comprises five stages, each requiring various materials to be submitted. The only difference is that rewards are given once you've submitted everything for a stage, not once you've submitted the required amount of a given material.
Here's everything you need for all five stages of this weather station project:
Item
How to obtain
Plastic Parts (x25)
Found in Technological, Commercial or Residential zones
Metal Parts (x15)
Found in Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical or Technological zones
Arc Alloy (x5)
Chance to drop from any Arc robots
Oil (x3)
Found in Mechanical zones
Submit all the above resources for the first stage of this Arc Raiders project and you'll get 5 Durable Cloth, 5 Great Mullein, 5 Antiseptic, and 3 Vita Shots and will move onto stage two.
Item
How to obtain
Snitch Scanner (x1)
Chance to drop from Snitch Arc drones which have no weapons but call for reinforcements
Wires (x15)
Found in Electrical or Technological zones
Sensors (x3)
Found in Technological or Security zones
Comet Igniter (x1)
Chance to drop from Comet Arc robots, the large, spherical robots that violently explode
Hand over all of the above to get 10 Processors, 5 Advanced Electrical Components, 3 Ziplines, and a Raider Hatch Key in return.
Item
How to obtain
Arc Powercell (x5)
Drops from all Arc robots
Canister (x5)
Found in Commercial zones
Steel Spring (x5)
Found in Industrial zones
Fine Wristwatch (x1)
Found in Commercial or Residential zones
Deposit the above resources and you'll be rewarded with 3 Medium Gun Parts, 2 Complex Gun Parts, 3 Advanced Mechanical Components, and a Tier 3 Renegade weapon.
Item
How to obtain
Duct Tape (x10)
Found in Residential or Commercial zones
Rusted Bolts (x3)
Found in Mechanical or Industrial zones
Water Pump (x1)
Found in Mechanical or Industrial zones
Wasp Driver (x3)
Chance to drop from Wasp Arc robots
Submit everything for stage four of the Weather Station project and you'll be given 10 Explosive Compound, 3 Showstoppers, 3 Trailblazers, and 1 Extended Barrel attachment.
Item
How to obtain
Camera Lens (x3)
Found in Security zones
Damaged Heat Sink (x1)
Found in Technological zones
Firefly Burner (x1)
Chance to drop from Firefly Arc robots
Voltage Converter (x3)
Found in Electrical zones
Hand over everything needed for the fifth and final stage of the Weather Monitor Station project and you'll get 1 Medium Shield, 5 Surge Shield Rechargers, 3 Sterilized Bandages, and the Tactical MK. 3 Revival Arc Raiders Augment for your efforts.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System rewards
As well as all of the rewards you get for completing each stage, fully completing the Weather Monitor System project grants you the following:
- Anemometer backpack charm
- 250 Raider Tokens
It's not much but the Raider Tokens can at least go towards a new Deck or some cosmetics.
Arc Raiders Loot Cheat Sheet: Find what's worthwhile
Arc Raiders Hurricane condition: Blowin' a hoolie
Arc Raiders Hidden Bunker: Crack the bunker