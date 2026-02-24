Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System project materials and rewards

The Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Station project tasks you with handing over various resources to construct a device that will (somehow) help you measure weather changes on the surface. You will at least get some decent rewards for your efforts, from useful resources and upgrade materials to core gear and Raider Tokens. If you're looking to get this project completed as easily as possible, here's a breakdown of all five stages of the Weather Monitor System and how to find everything you need in Arc Raiders, as well as the rewards up for grabs.

Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System project walkthrough

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Weather Monitor System is a project that all players can undertake to help measure meteorological changes on the surface. Added as part of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update it's relevant to the Hurricane map condition, but the project doesn't have any sort of end date or time limit.



Just like the Arc Raiders Trophy Display, the Weather Monitor System project is comprises five stages, each requiring various materials to be submitted. The only difference is that rewards are given once you've submitted everything for a stage, not once you've submitted the required amount of a given material.



Here's everything you need for all five stages of this weather station project:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Atmospheric Pressure (1/5) Item How to obtain Plastic Parts (x25) Found in Technological, Commercial or Residential zones Metal Parts (x15) Found in Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical or Technological zones Arc Alloy (x5) Chance to drop from any Arc robots Oil (x3) Found in Mechanical zones

Submit all the above resources for the first stage of this Arc Raiders project and you'll get 5 Durable Cloth, 5 Great Mullein, 5 Antiseptic, and 3 Vita Shots and will move onto stage two.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunlight (2/5) Item How to obtain Snitch Scanner (x1) Chance to drop from Snitch Arc drones which have no weapons but call for reinforcements Wires (x15) Found in Electrical or Technological zones Sensors (x3) Found in Technological or Security zones Comet Igniter (x1) Chance to drop from Comet Arc robots, the large, spherical robots that violently explode

Hand over all of the above to get 10 Processors, 5 Advanced Electrical Components, 3 Ziplines, and a Raider Hatch Key in return.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Precipitation (3/5) Item How to obtain Arc Powercell (x5) Drops from all Arc robots Canister (x5) Found in Commercial zones Steel Spring (x5) Found in Industrial zones Fine Wristwatch (x1) Found in Commercial or Residential zones

Deposit the above resources and you'll be rewarded with 3 Medium Gun Parts, 2 Complex Gun Parts, 3 Advanced Mechanical Components, and a Tier 3 Renegade weapon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Humidity (4/5) Item How to obtain Duct Tape (x10) Found in Residential or Commercial zones Rusted Bolts (x3) Found in Mechanical or Industrial zones Water Pump (x1) Found in Mechanical or Industrial zones Wasp Driver (x3) Chance to drop from Wasp Arc robots

Submit everything for stage four of the Weather Station project and you'll be given 10 Explosive Compound, 3 Showstoppers, 3 Trailblazers, and 1 Extended Barrel attachment.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Temperature (5/5) Item How to obtain Camera Lens (x3) Found in Security zones Damaged Heat Sink (x1) Found in Technological zones Firefly Burner (x1) Chance to drop from Firefly Arc robots Voltage Converter (x3) Found in Electrical zones

Hand over everything needed for the fifth and final stage of the Weather Monitor Station project and you'll get 1 Medium Shield, 5 Surge Shield Rechargers, 3 Sterilized Bandages, and the Tactical MK. 3 Revival Arc Raiders Augment for your efforts.

Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

As well as all of the rewards you get for completing each stage, fully completing the Weather Monitor System project grants you the following:

Anemometer backpack charm

250 Raider Tokens

It's not much but the Raider Tokens can at least go towards a new Deck or some cosmetics.