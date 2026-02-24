Arc Raiders A Dead End walkthrough and Battery door puzzle

The Arc Raiders A Dead End quest has three main objectives: find the Mantikor Underground Facilities, get past the Security Wing Locked Door, and know what to bring back to Shani once you do get inside. The underground areas of Blue Gate have a habit of being pretty maze-like, so it's easy to get lost, but not to worry: having done it myself, my full walkthrough for the quest A Dead End in Arc Raiders will show you how to get out and through successfully, including the notorious battery puzzle and capacitor door.

Where to find MANTIKOR's Underground Facilities in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

When you first get to Blue Gate, the first objective is to find Mantikor's Underground Facilities. There's actually several ways to access these, as it's the area behind the Blue Gate itself. For this mission though, we recommend you go down via the zipline at the unmarked building above, for reasons that will be explained momentarily. This will take you down to the Security Wing, where the rest of this quest takes place.

How to get into the Locked Door in the Security Wing

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Assuming you took the entrance marked above, you'll follow a path into an open reception with a huge locked gate on the left, one that can't be opened because it's depowered. This is the Security Wing locked door mentioned, and what you need to do is get inside. To do so, you'll need to complete the Battery and Capacitor puzzle, outlined below.

Battery door puzzle and locations

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To solve the battery puzzle and open the capacitor door in the Security Wing, you need to find three Capacitor Batteries around the Security Wing and insert them into the panel on the right side of the door. These Capacitor Batteries are held in both hands, rather than in your inventory, so it'll be slow going while you have one and you'll be defenceless. Be ready to drop it if you need to fight.

The batteries are in various locations and to some extent are randomly found around the Security Wing. Here are three potential locations that we know of:

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The official battery dispenser. This is shown above, in the central staircase room, next to yellow graffiti.

This is shown above, in the central staircase room, next to yellow graffiti. Under the stairs by the ziplines to the reinforced reception at ground level. It's marked by some red graffiti on the wall.

It's marked by some red graffiti on the wall. In the central computer room. The computer banks in the middle of that room sometimes house a battery.

Bring all three back to the panel and insert them to power up the door, which you can now open to access a Red Room beyond.

Where to search for Records in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once inside the locked red room, you need to simply interact with the computer at the back of the room to play the recording, on the right of the main screens, then interact with the film bank on the left to get the Dusty Film Reel. Once you have it, simply extract safely with that Film Reel and give it back to Shani in Speranza.

Arc Raiders A Dead End rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

For completing the quest A Dead End, you'll get 2000 coins and a new variant of the Warden Skin. It'll also unlock a follow-up quest called "A Rising Tide".

Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that the Battery Door and Red Room can be opened even when you're not doing this quest, and that it's a high loot area beyond. Crack it open whenever you get the chance!

