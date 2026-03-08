Marvel Rivals implements a "Victim Compensation Protocol" for players affected by "malicious match-losing" and people getting paid to throw

News
By published

The system will automatically restore lost competitive points

Marvel Rivals Season 5 Rogue and Gambit
(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals maker NetEase has detailed a big upgrade for its anti-throwing system, implemented after waves of people started getting paid to deliberately throw and sabotage matches.

To quickly rewind, last week, a third-party bounty website began paying players of several popular competitive games to intentionally throw matches. These paid bounties became especially disruptive in Marvel Rivals, prompting NetEase to get involved and the website to eventually stop taking bounties.

"We encourage all players to continue reporting violations. Stay vigilant, keep fighting for justice, and let’s defend the integrity of our Chronoverse, side by side!"

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.