Marvel Rivals implements a "Victim Compensation Protocol" for players affected by "malicious match-losing" and people getting paid to throw

Marvel Rivals maker NetEase has detailed a big upgrade for its anti-throwing system, implemented after waves of people started getting paid to deliberately throw and sabotage matches.

To quickly rewind, last week, a third-party bounty website began paying players of several popular competitive games to intentionally throw matches. These paid bounties became especially disruptive in Marvel Rivals, prompting NetEase to get involved and the website to eventually stop taking bounties.

"Since the launch of our crackdown on 'Incentivized Throwing' (malicious match-losing for personal gain), we've received an overwhelming amount of feedback and suggestions from the community," the developer tweets. "Our team is ready to roll out a comprehensive upgrade to our anti-throwing measures."

NetEase continues to explain that it's deployed a "server-wide detection system" that mixes automated data analysis with manual reviews "to enhance the detection of malicious throwing behavior." The developer is once again threatening "strict" punishments, including permanent bans.

"To preserve match integrity, we're introducing the Victim Compensation Protocol," the dev adds. "If your match loss and point deduction were caused by a teammate's confirmed malicious behavior, the system will automatically restore lost points. You'll receive an in-game mail notification once compensation has been issued."

"We encourage all players to continue reporting violations. Stay vigilant, keep fighting for justice, and let’s defend the integrity of our Chronoverse, side by side!"

Popular third-party bounty site Intlist recently announced that it was transitioning into a free platform for people to report throwers, rather than a website for people to get paid for throwing matches. It's unclear if other similar websites have popped up since or if NetEase is just preparing its hero shooter for the likelihood that something like this happens again.

