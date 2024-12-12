All Marvel Rivals upcoming characters, heroes and villains

We have a good idea of upcoming Marvel Characters are on the way thanks to leaks for new heroes. Rivals has launched with an impressive 33 Marvel Rivals characters out the gate, but Netease’s new shooter unsurprisingly isn’t stopping there. Marvel’s library of characters is vast, and players are already hoping for more of their favorites to join the fray. And who knows what sort of new Marvel Rival Team ups this could all bring? Here are all the upcoming heroes coming to Marvel Rivals that we know about.

Every leaked Marvel Rivals character

Due to datamining of in-game files, many leakers have found references to various upcoming Marvel Rival characters that are seemingly being worked on. Obviously, with all of these, it’s mostly speculation based on information found in the files. However, it’s clear Netease has plans for these characters, as work on them appears ongoing.

The most infamous leak comes from Miller Ross , who leaked a massive list of upcoming characters in May, which has thus far proven correct. Out of the characters that still haven’t come to the game on that list, there are:

Human Torch

Ultron

Mr. Fantastic

Blade

Invisible Woman

The Thing

Considering the list had names like Wolverine, Squirrel Girl, and Moon Knight months before they were announced, there’s a strong chance we see these characters join the fray. This would also see the introduction of all four members of the Fantastic Four to Marvel Rivals, with that group currently being unrepresented on the roster. It’s also expected that these characters will be the ones landing first due to the age of the leak.

There are even datamined images of Ultron out there, courtesy of X/Twitter account Marvel Rivals Leaks.

However, that’s not all. Other names have turned up in the files of Marvel Rival’s builds. Dataminer Matfacio has mentioned references to three other characters in the form of:

Captain Marvel

Hit-Monkey

Angela

Fumo Leaks also went into the Chinese build and found strong evidence that Jean Grey and Emma Frost are not too far off either. Miller Ross has also teased The Hood for Marvel Rivals too. For those unaware, the Hood is a Marvel villain who recently took on the Ghost Rider mantle . Whether this would be The Hood pre or post-Ghost Rider isn’t clear though as information seems limited.

Matfacio also mentions that there are references to Deadpool potentially being a playable character in the game files, but has cautioned about potential misdirection due to some irregularities with the files, saying, “I don't want to fall into their trap”.

Elsewhere, more officially, the game has featured Knull and Doctor Doom in promotional material, though they aren’t currently playable. Two versions of Doctor Doom are the antagonists for Marvel Rival’s Season 0, and Knull turned up in the seasonal launch trailer . They both have official art, so could become characters down the line.

Full list of leaked Marvel Rivals characters

Bringing all these leaks together, here’s the full list of leaked Marvel Rivals characters that have been reportedly datamined from in-game files:

Ultron

Human Torch

Mr. Fantastic

Blade

Invisible Woman

The Thing

Captain Marvel

Hit-Monkey

Angela

Emma Frost

Jean Grey

The Hood (maybe Ghost Rider)

Deadpool

As ever, take these with a pinch of salt. Just because a character shows up in the files doesn’t guarantee that they will be released. It wouldn’t be the first time a developer has hidden red herrings in their code. It’s also not clear what kind of timeline this would be on either, as Marvel Rivals doesn’t yet have a precedence for character releases. We don’t currently know the cadence we should be expecting character releases to have.

That said, it seems likely we will be hearing something about these characters at some point in the future.

