Marvel Rivals devs work to fulfil fans' "fundamental dream" of playing as anyone by adding new heroes every month starting from Season 3

News
By published

Seasons are also going to be adopting a two-month format

Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals' roster is about to get much bigger, much faster.

Marvel Rivals is about to kickstart its second season by welcoming Emma Frost on April 11 and Ultron halfway through the season, but future seasonal updates are going to shrink slightly.

In a new developer vlog, director Guangyun Chen explained that "there remains the fundamental dream to integrate even more exciting Marvel heroes into Marvel Rivals," and the team is working hard to get it done. "After intensive internal discussions and thorough evaluations," Marvel Rivals' developers decided that new heroes will be dropping every single month and seasons will now have a two-month format, starting from Season Three.

Season 2 Hellfire Gala | Dev Vision Vol. 05 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Season 2 Hellfire Gala | Dev Vision Vol. 05 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube
Watch On

The game was previously bringing in new playable character every six weeks - one at the start of a new season and one in the middle, but shorter seasons means we'll be getting fresh faces at a faster pace.

Leaks make it seem like at least some upcoming Marvel Rivals heroes are ready to go, with fan favorites like Rogue and Deadpool hiding in the game's files.

Should NetEase keep up the release cadence, Marvel Rivals' already huge 37-hero roster should balloon to around 46 playable characters by the end of the year. In fairness, the team definitely isn't running out of source material to adapt - if the MCU has proven anything, it's that you can turn almost any named character into a star - and Marvel Games' Danny Koo has even said there's no limit on how big the Marvel Rivals cast can get, scarily enough.

"There's no limit for the sky," he told us. "We just throw everything at it." The only question now is whether the team can balance the incoming flood of heroes, while making them all interesting enough to warrant a meta shakeup.

"Kneel, peasants": Marvel Rivals fans are thirsting over another hero, this time begging Emma Frost to use her chokehold ability on them

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about third person shooter
Marvel Rivals upcoming character Emma Frost seen in the Season 2: Hellfire Gala trailer

"Kneel, peasants": Marvel Rivals fans are thirsting over another hero, this time begging Emma Frost to use her chokehold ability on them
emma frost holding a drink and giving a toast in a frosty gown

Marvel Rivals season 2 adds Emma Frost and Ultron as the Hellfire Gala becomes a battleground
A giant humanoid figure with an axe holding a much smaller human with one hand, as fire burns all around them in The Duskbloods

Mario Kart World might be the Switch 2's big launch game, but The Duskbloods is Nintendo's real system-seller
See more latest
Most Popular
Someone is holding the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and is placing it into the new dock
Nintendo Switch 2 news live: all the latest Nintendo Treehouse gameplay and reaction
Side view of Alienware Area 51 glass panel
Alienware's Area-51 gaming PC needs this conversion kit for its promised third-party motherboard support
Avatar: The Way of Water
First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio says it would be "very hard" for Wilson Fisk to appear in Spider-Man 4 or any MCU movie
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
One of Switch 2's best Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrades wasn't included in the Direct – new "voice memories" are being added, but they're tied to a mobile app
&quot;We are still here&quot; - one of the best Matrix quotes
Laurence Fishburne wanted to return as Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections but the team "didn't respond well"
Marvel Rivals upcoming character Emma Frost seen in the Season 2: Hellfire Gala trailer
"Kneel, peasants": Marvel Rivals fans are thirsting over another hero, this time begging Emma Frost to use her chokehold ability on them
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus and the BBC?
Emma Myers in Wednesday
Wednesday star Emma Myers says season 2 has the "perfect" cast: "I had a great time working with all of them"
Far Cry 4
Over 10 years since launch, Far Cry 4 reportedly censors nudity in a new PC patch, and Ubisoft hasn't explained why