All Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them

Marvel Rivals codes can provide handy bonuses in this free-to-play hero shooter, by unlocking cosmetics and other items to add to your collection. These bundle codes include rare outfits that you won't find elsewhere, which can help you to stand out from your opponents (and squad mates) in Marvel Rivals when you go head to head through the 6v6 online battles. If you want to know more about what's available right now, then here are the current Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them on your account.

Marvel Rivals codes

NWARH4K3XQY - Iron Man Armor Model 42 Costume [expires May 3, 2025]

At the time of writing there is one Marvel Rivals code available, which can be redeemed for the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume, as shown above. If more promo codes are released in the future, then we will add them to the list here.

PlayStation Exclusive - Scarlet Spider Costume

- Scarlet Spider Costume PlayStation Plus Exclusive S0 Bundle - Peni Parker VEN#m Costume, MVP, Spray, and Nameplace, plus 300 Chrono Tokens

If you are playing on PlayStation 5, then you can claim an exclusive Scarlet Spider costume by downloading it from the Store, and PS Plus subscribers can also claim an exclusive Season 0 Bundle featuring Peni Parker cosmetics plus additional Chrono Tokens.

How to redeem codes in Marvel Rivals

To redeem codes in Marvel Rivals, you simply need to hit pause on console or ESC on PC to bring up the menu, then select the 'Bundle Code' option. This will transfer you to a text entry screen, where you can type in the promo code and apply it to receive confirmation if it has been successfully redeemed. Marvel Rivals codes are not case-sensitive, so you enter them in all caps, lower case, or however you prefer as long as the correct characters are used.

