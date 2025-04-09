All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass rewards and skins

The new Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass, Flower of Krakoa, features new skins and rewards for all sorts of characters, from Spider-Man to Squirrel Girl to Luna Snow and more besides. In fact, there are 10 different costumes in the S2 Battlepass for players to redeem, and plenty of other rewards besides that. Emotes, Sprays and more besides are available, many of which don't even require the paid luxury pass.

With that in mind, we've got every reward in the S2 Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals here, as well as how much each one will cost you. If you want to know what you're getting – and most importantly, how good it makes you look – we've got all the details below. I'm not entirely sure why they made Joe Fixit into a Cyberpunk 2077 character, but I'm sure NetEase have their reasons.

All skins, costumes and cosmetics in the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass

I'll cover the various skins and costumes in the Season 2 Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals first, as they are so often the real reason that people are motivated to buy such things.

Spider-Oni (Spider-Man): A Japanese-ninja themed skin complete with black mask.

A blue and yellow costume in the classic X-Men style. Nut Rocker (Squirrel Girl): A punk-themed skin that includes spiky hair, spiky boots, and general spikiness.

Another blue and yellow costume in the classic X-Men style. Red Runway Veil (Black Widow): A black and red silk runway outfit that includes a new mask design.

Nolaehaneun Manyeo (Luna Snow): A black, white, and lilac jumpsuit and dress combo with fur shoulders.

A black, white, and lilac jumpsuit and dress combo with fur shoulders. Joe Fixit (Bruce Banner/The Hulk): A grey-skinned Hulk persona in a gangster-style hat and suit. NetEase have also added small cybernetic details to the original design, like blue lights and bionics.

A grey-skinned Hulk persona in a gangster-style hat and suit. NetEase have also added small cybernetic details to the original design, like blue lights and bionics. Star Spangled Style (Captain America): A blue and red pinstripe suit for Captain America, along with an unpainted shield.

A blue and red pinstripe suit for Captain America, along with an unpainted shield. Immortal Weapon of Agamotto (Iron Fist): A white, shirtless costume that includes fiery gold pauldrons and gauntlets.

A white, shirtless costume that includes fiery gold pauldrons and gauntlets. Dance Partner (Cloak and Dagger): Dagger wears a short, black dancing dress, while Cloak is in white with a fur collar and gold trim.

These costumes are also in the order that they appear in the Battle Pass, though dedicated players don't have to unlock them in that order. You might also notice that despite being central to the marketing around Season 2, Ultron and the new Marvel Rivals Emma Frost character have no skins or rewards in this pass, though there are nameplates tied to both.

All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass rewards

Having covered the main skins, I'll now lay out all the individual rewards for the Flower of Krakoa battle pass, page by page, including how much you'll have to pay for them.

Page 1 Skins Spider-Oni (Spider-Man): Unlocked immediately with purchase of S2 Luxury Battle Pass Retro X Uniform (Psylocke): 400 Chrono Tokens Sprays Spider-Oni: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes Dancing Petals (Spider-Man, requires Spider-Oni skin): 200 Chrono Tokens MVPs Ninjitsu: Shadow of the Spider Veil (Spider-Man, requires Spider-Oni skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Emma Frost: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 2 Skins Nut Rocker (Squirrel-Girl): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 2 to be redeemed first Sprays Squirrel Girl Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Nut Rocker: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes Bubble Popper (Squirrel Girl, requires Nut Rocker skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Crack Boom Punk (Squirrel Girl, requires Nut Rocker skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Nut Rocker: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 3 Skins Retro X-Uniform (Magik): 400 Chono Tokens Sprays Spider-Man Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Magik Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Collectibles Krakoa Seedlings: 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Ultron: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 4 Skins Red Runway Veil (Black Widow): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 4 to be redeemed first Sprays Black Widow Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Cloak and Dagger Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Red Runway Veil: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes Arachnid Allure (Black Widow, requires Red Runway Veil skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Elegance in Motion (Black Widow, requires Red Runway Veil skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Red Runway Veil: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 5 Skins Nolaehaneun Manyeo (Luna Snow): 400 Chono Tokens Sprays Luna Snow Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Captain America Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Nolaehaneun Manyeo: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 6 Hellfire Gala Gallery Card



Page 7 Skins Joe Fixit (Bruce Banner/The Hulk): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 4 to be redeemed first Sprays Hulk Emblem: 200 Chono Tokens Joe Fixit: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes Coin Trick (Bruce Banner/The Hulk, requires Joe Fixit skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Sin City Showcase (Bruce Banner/The Hulk, requires Joe Fixit skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Joe Fixit: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 8 Skins Star Spangled Style (Captain America): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 4 to be redeemed first Sprays Star Spangled Style: 200 Chono Tokens Collectibles Flowers of Krakoa: 200 Chrono Tokens Emotes Dapper Defender (Captain America, requires Star Spangled Style skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Dashing Duel (Captain America, requires Star Spangled Style skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Star Spangled Style: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 9 Skins Immortal Weapon of Agamotto (Iron Fist): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 4 to be redeemed first Sprays Immortal Weapon of Agamotto: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes His Will (Iron Fist, requires Immortal Weapon of Agamotto skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Shadow of Agamotto (Iron Fist, requires Immortal Weapon of Agamotto skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Immortal Weapon of Agamotto: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 10 Skins Dance Partner (Cloak and Dagger): 400 Chono Tokens / requires all other items on Page 4 to be redeemed first Sprays Dance Partner: 200 Chono Tokens Emotes Whimscal Waltz (Cloak and Dagger, requires Dance Partner skin): 200 Chono Tokens MVPs Duality Duet (Cloak and Dagger, requires Dance Partner skin): 200 Chono Tokens Nameplates Dance Partner: 200 Chono Tokens Currency 100 Lattice: 200 Chono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chono Tokens



Page 11 Ages of Ultron Gallery Card



Page 12 100 Units: 1000 Chrono Tokens



Keep in mind that if you paid for the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass you'll be able to keep progressing with that one - but not if you've only been doing the free version of it. Or, if you want the cosmetics that really matter, you can find out how to get the legendary Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote here.

