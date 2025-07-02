All Mecha Break codes and how to redeem them (July 2025)
Redeeming codes in Mecha Break lets you earn in-game rewards
To redeem Mecha Break codes you need to go in-game and enter them for new rewards. Codes are one of the easiest ways to get rewards, including new mechs, cosmetic options and in-game currencies like Corite, but codes will have a limited lifespan and won't work indefinitely. Fortunately, we're going to be using this page as an up-to-date hub to bring you all the latest codes for Mecha Break now that it has launched, as well explain how to redeem those codes so that you can reap the benefits for yourself.
All active Mecha Break codes
Right now there are no Mecha Break codes currently active in the game that you can use to redeem rewards, though we expect that to change very soon now that the game has launched. We'll be using this page to present and store all the codes as they appear in the future, so make sure you bookmark this page and check regularly!
Codes were previously given away through the official Discord, though the channel used to do so has since been closed. We're likely to see future redeemable codes come through social media channels though, assuming the developers maintain the habit of releasing them.
How to redeem codes in Mecha Break
To redeem codes in Mecha Break, you need to do the following:
- Complete or skip Mecha Break's tutorial and unlock the Striker Bay/Hangar hub area.
- Press "ESC/Start" to open the pause menu and choose "Redeem Gift".
- Enter and confirm the code.
- Go to "Comms" in the bottom left hand corner of the main screen.
- Select "Mail" in the upper tab. If the code was successful, your rewards can be redeemed here.
