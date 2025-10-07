While there are currently no Adopt Me codes available, this in-game system is well established and previously promos have often centered around seasonal events. With Halloween season now underway in this Roblox experience, there may be new codes in the pipeline for some spooky surprises, so bookmark this page and check back often for any fresh codes for Adopt Me that get announced, along with details of how to redeem them when possible.

Adopt Me codes are always in demand for this popular sim, where players look after eggs before growing what hatches from them into a variety of cute and exotic pets, which can then be looked after or traded with others. There's a lot more going on in the game though, as you can also dress up your avatar in a wide range of outfits and build your dream home with all sorts of furnishings. You can't use them right now, but for future reference here's everything you need to know about codes for Adopt Me.



All Adopt Me codes

There are no active codes right now

At the time of writing there are no active codes for Adopt Me available, so you can't claim any rewards for free at the moment. However, this is a fairly recent situation and there have been a decent number of promos released for this experience in the past, so it should only be a matter of time before new codes get revealed again. We can't say exactly when this is likely to happen, so your best bet is to check back here regularly for the latest updates.

How to redeem Adopt Me codes

The process to redeem Adopt Me codes is slightly convoluted, as you need to physically go to a specific building to claim them. Leave the housing area through the Exit and travel to Adoption Island, go straight ahead over the first bridge towards the Nursery, then go past it and over the next bridge ahead beside the Hospital. Turn right at the end and keep going, until you see the Trade Tower on the left (pictured above) with a set of scales on top.

Inside the Trade Tower, head forwards and look for a machine to the left next to Agent Ruhi. Approach it and interact to bring up the ENTER YOU CODE screen, then type a promo into the box before hitting Redeem! Codes for Adopt Me are not case-sensitive, and while recently expired codes show a message confirming that status, older expired promos will instead say they are invalid.

Expired Adopt Me codes

EASTERBUNNY – Easter Egg Hunt Basket

– Easter Egg Hunt Basket PETDAY2025 – Rare Pet

– Rare Pet BUCKS4YOU – 200 Bucks

– 200 Bucks SPRINGSTYLE – Avatar Pastel Outfit

– Avatar Pastel Outfit ADOPTME2025 – Flying Potion

– Flying Potion 40BILLION – 2x Multiplier

– 2x Multiplier AMTRUCK2024 – Canine Cruiser

– Canine Cruiser WINTERWOLF2024 – Winter Pet

– Winter Pet HEARTDAY – Valentine Plushie

– Valentine Plushie GOLDEN2024 – 100 Bucks

– 100 Bucks LUNARLUCK – Lunar New Year Toy

– Lunar New Year Toy 2XROSS – 4 hours of 2x Bucks + Aging

– 4 hours of 2x Bucks + Aging SUMMERBREAK – 70 Bucks

– 70 Bucks SUMMERSALE – 70 Bucks

– 70 Bucks 1B1LL1ONV1S1TS – 200 Bucks

– 200 Bucks M0N3YTR33S – 200 Bucks

– 200 Bucks GIFTUNWRAP – 200 Bucks

– 200 Bucks DISCORDFTW – 70 Bucks

– 70 Bucks SUBBETHINK – 100 Bucks

– 100 Bucks SEACREATURES – Reward unknown

There are a selection of Adopt Me codes that have now expired, with some that provided free Bucks while others unlocked seasonal pets and items. These promos are generally not active for too long before they time out, so stay vigilant for fresh releases and claim them as soon as you can.

