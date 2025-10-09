Evade codes can give you a little boost in this parkour horror game, where you need to keep moving in order to survive. Chasing you down are the nextbots, which are moving PNGs with their sights set on killing you, so you must run, jump, hide, and slow them down with various items in order to stay alive.



While promos in the past have provided various cosmetics and seasonal event currencies in this Roblox experience, the current offerings are limited to some Points for the daily shop and a cosmetic badge that can be equipped to your avatar, though more promos should be released in the future. We've got the lowdown on the currently active codes for Evade, and how to redeem them.



If you'd prefer some more general rewards that can be used over all experiences, then we've got the Roblox promo codes you're looking for.

All Evade codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Hexagon Development Community)

The following Evade codes can be redeemed now for rewards:

900 – 10 Points

– 10 Points 901 – 12 Points

– 12 Points therealdeal – Bird Badge cosmetic

There are just a couple of recent codes for Evade, which provide Points when claimed that can be put towards purchasing cosmetics from the daily shop. There is also a long-standing promo for the Bird Badge cosmetic item, which harks back to the old Twitter logo and will likely get removed at some point in the future, so make sure you claim it now before it becomes unobtainable.

How to redeem Evade codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Hexagon Development Community)

Redeeming Evade codes is a thankfully simple process, as from the main menu you just have to hit the CODES button on the righthand side of the screen. In the CODES window that pops up, you can enter any of the promos and they'll automatically be redeemed, to provide your reward or warn you if they're no longer valid. Note that Evade codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them exactly as shown otherwise you'll receive an invalid code message when it's otherwise correct and working.

Expired Evade codes

evadethebirthdayboy – 40 Points

– 40 Points summeroopsies2 – 50 Suns

– 50 Suns summeroopsies – 30 Points

– 30 Points barrierbroke – 40 Points

– 40 Points gullible – 30 Points

– 30 Points march1stincident – 50 Points

– 50 Points theaftermath – 1,000 Tokens

– 1,000 Tokens lunaryear – 600 Tokens

– 600 Tokens anewday – 40 Points

– 40 Points apology – 1000 Tokens

– 1000 Tokens thebig5 – 555 Tokens

– 555 Tokens 222 – 222 Tokens

– 222 Tokens 444 – 444 Tokens

– 444 Tokens luckyday – Four Clover Pin cosmetic

– Four Clover Pin cosmetic NewYears2023 – 2023 Celebration unusual

– 2023 Celebration unusual HolidayUpdateFix – 2,000 Tokens

– 2,000 Tokens HolidayUpdateFixEXP – 300 XP

– 300 XP 1bill – 1B Celebration cosmetic

Previous Evade codes that have now expired tended to be based on seasonal events or milestones in the game, and therefore stopped working after that period of time had concluded. Keep an eye out for future celebrations, as they may bring fresh promos with them.

