Fish It codes (September 2025) for free Potions and more

Fish It codes can help to improve your fortunes in this popular angling experience, as you try to reel in the biggest and rarest catches. Thanks to a large number of mutations and variations there are over 1 million different types of fish you can land, so you'll always be looking for new ones to fill out your index.

Upgrading your rod and other gear will increase the rarity of fish you're able to catch, but the promos listed here will also unlock potions that can be consumed to give yourself a temporary boost in this Roblox fishing simulation. To discover which rewards are actually reel (sorry), here's a list of the current codes for Fish It, along with the requirements and process for how to redeem them.

All Fish It codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Fish Atelier)

These are the most recent Fish It codes that can be redeemed:

ARMOR – 1x Luck I Potion, 1x Luck II Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion, 1x Luck II Potion MEGA – 2x Luck II Potions

– 2x Luck II Potions MUTATE – 1x Mutation I Potion

– 1x Mutation I Potion SHARKSSS – 2x Mutation I Potions, 1x Luck II Potion

– 2x Mutation I Potions, 1x Luck II Potion WORMHYPE – Rewards [requires Level 100]

Codes for Fish It have been a feature of this experience for a while now, and they tend to last for at least a short amount of time once they've been released. These promos are case-sensitive, so make sure you're entering them all in capitals otherwise you'll get an error message for what is actually a valid code. You also need to be at least Level 11 before you can redeem codes, unless otherwise stated – the game itself says you must be Level 10 but in our testing the promos wouldn't work until we reached Level 11. If you've got that requirement covered, then follow the process below for redeeming Fish It codes.

How to redeem Fish It codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Fish Atelier)

To redeem Fish It codes, you need to hit the Shopping Basket icon at the top of the screen to open the Store menu, then scroll all the way down to the bottom to find the ENTER CODE! text box. Type in a code from our list, ensuring it's in all-caps, then hit the REDEEM button to claim it. Note that although this screen instructs you to "Join our community server!" this is not a requirement, however you must be at least Level 11 before you can start redeeming codes.

Expired Fish It codes

100M – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion THEWHEEL – Free Spins

– Free Spins FREEBIES – Free Spins

– Free Spins SORRYSPINS – Free Spins

– Free Spins INDO – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion TROPICAL – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion LOST – 2x Luck I Potions

– 2x Luck I Potions LOBSTAH – 1x Luck I Potion, 1x Mutation I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion, 1x Mutation I Potion HUNTING – 1x Mutation I Potion

– 1x Mutation I Potion EGGS – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion FISHING – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion BIGUPD – 2x Mutation I Potions

– 2x Mutation I Potions VALENTINE – 1x Luck I Potion

– 1x Luck I Potion XMAS2024 – 2x Coin Potions, 50x Candy Canes

The Fish It codes listed above were previously available, but have since expired so they can no longer be claimed. All promos end up making their way down here eventually, so make sure you redeem any current codes as soon as you possibly can to avoid missing out on any free rewards.

