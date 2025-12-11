Tank Game codes (December 2025) for free Spins, Gems, and XP

Tank Game codes can provide you with a competitive edge in the warzone, as you try to grow as powerful as possible while taking out any rivals that stand in your way. You'll need to watch out for threats as you blast your way around, and decide if you're ready to fight each enemy or need to retreat.



The promos you can claim offer a range of benefits to increase your chances of victory, with free spins alongside a hefty amount of Gems to spend and plenty of XP to increase your level in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to roll out, then these are the current codes for Tank Game and how to redeem them.



All Tank Game codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / 7x3)

The following Tank Game codes can be redeemed for a selection of rewards:

PRONOP2W – 50,000 XP

– 50,000 XP STAYTUNED – 25,000 Gems

– 25,000 Gems THANKSGIVING – 2 Spins

– 2 Spins REDVSBLUEWAR – 15,000 XP

– 15,000 XP TURKEYLEG – 10,000 Gems

– 10,000 Gems UPDATE – 5,000 XP

– 5,000 XP COOLIO – 3,000 Gems

– 3,000 Gems IAMGROUP – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP DISCSPECIALXD – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems ALLCODESASPROMISED – 20,000 XP

– 20,000 XP FINALLY – 2,500 Gems

– 2,500 Gems MEMORIES – 2,500 Gems

There are plenty of valid codes for Tank Game available, which are not only generous with their rewards but cover a range of areas too. While there's only one promo currently to get some free Spins, there are a significant number of Gems available to increase your purchasing power, as well as a big chunk of XP to boost you up through the levels.

How to redeem Tank Game codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / 7x3)

To redeem Tank Game codes, you need to hit the small blue tick icon on the left side of the screen – it can be hard to spot so we've highlighted it in the image above. This will bring up the Codes screen, where the Enter code here! text box will let you type in each promo before tapping the Redeem button to claim it. A notification will appear at the bottom of the screen confirming if it worked, and telling you what reward you've just received.

Codes in Tank Game are not case-sensitive, so you don't have to type them in all caps as long as you use the correct letters. However, you should bear in mind that the game doesn't pause while you're entering codes, so unless you are in the Lobby you can still get shot and eliminated by other players while you're in the menu – so it's best to get all of your claiming out of the way before jumping into a match.

Expired Tank Game codes

RVB – 35,000 XP

– 35,000 XP RESTINPEACE – 15,000 XP

– 15,000 XP VERYHALLOW – 10,000 Gems

– 10,000 Gems TRICKORTREAT – 15,000 Gems

– 15,000 Gems RELEASE – 5,000 XP

There aren't many expired Tank Game codes so far, and the promos that end up in this section tend to be related to seasonal events such as Halloween that have since passed. That does mean if you see a code that has a link to a specific event you should be extra sure that you've redeemed it, as it's more likely than the others to have a short shelf life.

