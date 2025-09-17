Volleyball Legends codes (September 2025) for Lucky Spins

Guides
By published

Codes for Volleyball Legends (formerly Haikyuu Legends) add Lucky Spins to your account for fresh Styles, Abilities, and more

Volleyball Legends codes
(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Volleyball Game Group)
Jump to:

Volleyball Legends codes are a great way to develop your character in this sports adventure inspired by the anime Haikyuu, by unlocking new Styles, Abilities, and more. In fact, the game was called Haikyuu Legends until February 2025, when it underwent a name change to its present form. You can rely on promos being released each time a fresh update is added to this Roblox experience, though you need to put some time in on the courts first to reach Level 15 before you can use them. For all of the information, here are the current codes for Volleyball Legends and details on how to redeem them.

If you'd prefer some more general rewards for your account, then take a look at the current Roblox promo codes that carry over many experiences.

All Volleyball Legends codes

Volleyball Legends codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Volleyball Game Group)

The following Volleyball Legends codes are currently active:

  • UPDATE_36 – 5 Lucky Style Spins
  • 300K_CCU – 5 Lucky Ability Spins
  • ANGRY_MAN – 5 Lucky Style Spins

Volleyball Legends codes are shared from time to time on the official Discord server for the game, and developer Volleyball Game Group tends to release them when they're celebrating a new update or hitting a particular milestone. The latest promos above were revealed on September 13 to coincide with the release of Update 36, so while they should stick around for a reasonable amount of time to come, it would be best not to delay redeeming them just in case.

How to redeem Volleyball Legends codes

Volleyball Legends codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Volleyball Game Group)

To redeem Volleyball Legends codes, you need to start the experience through Roblox and then hit the orange Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. This will bring up the shop menu, where you can tap the purple Codes tab down the left hand side of the pop up to reach the code entry screen. Type the promo into the box, and then press the Use Code! button to redeem it. Note that you must be at least Level 15 before you can use codes in Volleyball Legends, though a warning on the screen will remind you of this if you don't meet the requirement.

Expired Volleyball Legends codes

  • UPDATE_34_BALANCE
  • EXTRA_TOUCH_BUFF
  • NEW_STYLE_SOON
  • UPDATE_33_GOOD
  • UPDATE_33_EVIL
  • INDOOR_COURT
  • SCHOOLS_BACK
  • PROTORI_100K_CLUB
  • CURVE_SPIKER
  • UPDATE_32_JINKO
  • 2RAINBOWSTATS
  • VOTE_BLOXY
  • UPDATE_31_W
  • EXTRA_TOUCH
  • BLAME_DONDRED
  • PROTORI_100K_CLUB
  • UPDATE_30
  • TSH_RETURNS
  • FREE_SLOT_HERE
  • MIKAGE_W
  • BIG_HUGE_UPDATE
  • SOME_ABILTIY_SPINS
  • DONT_TAP_THE_GLASS
  • SEASON_6_GRIND
  • MIKAGE_GOATED
  • 1_BILLION_VISITS
  • UPDATE_28
  • NEW_ABILITY
  • 1MILLION
  • MATCHMAKING_PLS_WORK
  • UPDATE_27
  • UPDATE_26
  • NEW_STYLE
  • KAZANA_COMING
  • SPINS
  • BONUS_SHELLS
  • BONUS_YEN
  • UPDATE_25
  • VOLCANO_SEASON
  • 900K_MEMBERS
  • UPDATE_24
  • QOL
  • PROTORI_50K
  • UPDATE_23
  • TAICHOU_YEN
  • TAICHOU_SHELLS
  • TAICHOU_SOON
  • ABILITY_FIX
  • 850K_MEMBERS
  • 700M_VISITS
  • UPDATE_22
  • UPDATE_21
  • 650M_VISITS
  • 2M_FAVS
  • 750K_MEMBERS
  • BACK_TILT
  • UPDATE_20
  • TWINS_REWORK
  • UPDATE_19
  • 1.6_M_MEMBERS
  • NEW_TIMESKIP
  • 10MIN_DELAY
  • AURA
  • 1.7M_FAVS
  • MOBILE_FIXES
  • 1M_Likes
  • UPDATE_18
  • GODLY_BLOCKER
  • UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS
  • OP_LIBERO
  • KIMIRO_OUT
  • SUPER_DIVE
  • KIMIRO_THICK
  • KIMIRO_ABILITY
  • KIMIRO_BLOCK
  • KIMIRO_BOUNCY
  • KIMIRO_HEIGHT
  • KIMIRO_SET
  • KIMIRO_SPEED
  • KIMIRO_SPIKE
  • UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS
  • KIMIRO_OUT
  • RANKED_FIXING
  • SEASON_3
  • SILLY_POTIONS
  • 1.5M_FAVS
  • RANKED_FIXING
  • UPDATE_16
  • SEASON_3
  • SILLY_POTIONS
  • 1.5M_FAVS
  • UPDATE_15
  • TWINS_ARE_HERE
  • 600K_MEMBERS
  • BLOCKING
  • BALANCE
  • 400M_VISITS
  • SHIELD_BREAKER
  • UPDATE_14
  • SECRET_ABILITY
  • 1_MIL_FAVS
  • EASTER_EGGS
  • CHOPPED
  • TIMESKIP_KAGAYOMO
  • 2X_SECRET_WEEKEND
  • APRIL_UPDATE
  • UPDATE_13
  • DELAY_LEGENDS
  • COOKED
  • 800K_LIKES
  • RANKED_FIX
  • EASTER
  • UPDATE_12
  • SEASON_2
  • 100K_INTERESTED
  • 100K_INTERESTED2
  • SHUTDOWN_CODE2
  • SHUTDOWN_CODE
  • SANU_BUFF
  • UPDATE_11
  • UPDATE10
  • 250M_VISITS
  • UPDATE9
  • 200MILLION_VISITS
  • TIMESKIP
  • 175MILLION_VISITS
  • 500K_LIKES
  • UPDATE8
  • SEASON1
  • 175MILLION_VISITS
  • 500K_LIKES
  • FAST_MODE
  • PRACTICE_AREA
  • 350K_MEMBERS
  • 100M_VISITS
  • NEW_NAME
  • RANKED
  • BIGGESTEVER
  • NOTONTIME
  • UPDATE6
  • 80M_VISITS
  • PROTORIONTWITTER
  • 250K_MEMBERS
  • 50M_Visits
  • UPDATE5
  • MADNESS
  • 40M_VISITS
  • 200K_LIKES
  • LAUNCH
  • UPDATE4
  • 15M_PLAYS
  • 180K_FAVS
  • 100K_MEMBERS
  • UPDATE3
  • UPDATE2
  • UPDATE1

As you can see, there have been many previous Volleyball Legends codes that have now expired, with a lot of them based around specific update releases. This means they don't tend to stay active for too long, so make sure you redeem any valid promos as soon as you see them and you won't miss out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 800 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.