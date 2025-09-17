Volleyball Legends codes (September 2025) for Lucky Spins
Codes for Volleyball Legends (formerly Haikyuu Legends) add Lucky Spins to your account for fresh Styles, Abilities, and more
Volleyball Legends codes are a great way to develop your character in this sports adventure inspired by the anime Haikyuu, by unlocking new Styles, Abilities, and more. In fact, the game was called Haikyuu Legends until February 2025, when it underwent a name change to its present form. You can rely on promos being released each time a fresh update is added to this Roblox experience, though you need to put some time in on the courts first to reach Level 15 before you can use them. For all of the information, here are the current codes for Volleyball Legends and details on how to redeem them.
All Volleyball Legends codes
The following Volleyball Legends codes are currently active:
- UPDATE_36 – 5 Lucky Style Spins
- 300K_CCU – 5 Lucky Ability Spins
- ANGRY_MAN – 5 Lucky Style Spins
Volleyball Legends codes are shared from time to time on the official Discord server for the game, and developer Volleyball Game Group tends to release them when they're celebrating a new update or hitting a particular milestone. The latest promos above were revealed on September 13 to coincide with the release of Update 36, so while they should stick around for a reasonable amount of time to come, it would be best not to delay redeeming them just in case.
How to redeem Volleyball Legends codes
To redeem Volleyball Legends codes, you need to start the experience through Roblox and then hit the orange Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. This will bring up the shop menu, where you can tap the purple Codes tab down the left hand side of the pop up to reach the code entry screen. Type the promo into the box, and then press the Use Code! button to redeem it. Note that you must be at least Level 15 before you can use codes in Volleyball Legends, though a warning on the screen will remind you of this if you don't meet the requirement.
Expired Volleyball Legends codes
UPDATE_34_BALANCE EXTRA_TOUCH_BUFF NEW_STYLE_SOON UPDATE_33_GOOD UPDATE_33_EVIL INDOOR_COURT SCHOOLS_BACK PROTORI_100K_CLUB CURVE_SPIKER UPDATE_32_JINKO 2RAINBOWSTATS VOTE_BLOXY UPDATE_31_W EXTRA_TOUCH BLAME_DONDRED PROTORI_100K_CLUB UPDATE_30 TSH_RETURNS FREE_SLOT_HERE MIKAGE_W BIG_HUGE_UPDATE SOME_ABILTIY_SPINS DONT_TAP_THE_GLASS SEASON_6_GRIND MIKAGE_GOATED 1_BILLION_VISITS UPDATE_28 NEW_ABILITY 1MILLION MATCHMAKING_PLS_WORK UPDATE_27 UPDATE_26 NEW_STYLE KAZANA_COMING SPINS BONUS_SHELLS BONUS_YEN UPDATE_25 VOLCANO_SEASON 900K_MEMBERS UPDATE_24 QOL PROTORI_50K UPDATE_23 TAICHOU_YEN TAICHOU_SHELLS TAICHOU_SOON ABILITY_FIX 850K_MEMBERS 700M_VISITS UPDATE_22 UPDATE_21 650M_VISITS 2M_FAVS 750K_MEMBERS BACK_TILT UPDATE_20 TWINS_REWORK UPDATE_19 1.6_M_MEMBERS NEW_TIMESKIP 10MIN_DELAY AURA 1.7M_FAVS MOBILE_FIXES 1M_Likes UPDATE_18 GODLY_BLOCKER UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS OP_LIBERO KIMIRO_OUT SUPER_DIVE KIMIRO_THICK KIMIRO_ABILITY KIMIRO_BLOCK KIMIRO_BOUNCY KIMIRO_HEIGHT KIMIRO_SET KIMIRO_SPEED KIMIRO_SPIKE UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS KIMIRO_OUT RANKED_FIXING SEASON_3 SILLY_POTIONS 1.5M_FAVS RANKED_FIXING UPDATE_16 SEASON_3 SILLY_POTIONS 1.5M_FAVS UPDATE_15 TWINS_ARE_HERE 600K_MEMBERS BLOCKING BALANCE 400M_VISITS SHIELD_BREAKER UPDATE_14 SECRET_ABILITY 1_MIL_FAVS EASTER_EGGS CHOPPED TIMESKIP_KAGAYOMO 2X_SECRET_WEEKEND APRIL_UPDATE UPDATE_13 DELAY_LEGENDS COOKED 800K_LIKES RANKED_FIX EASTER UPDATE_12 SEASON_2 100K_INTERESTED 100K_INTERESTED2 SHUTDOWN_CODE2 SHUTDOWN_CODE SANU_BUFF UPDATE_11 UPDATE10 250M_VISITS UPDATE9 200MILLION_VISITS TIMESKIP 175MILLION_VISITS 500K_LIKES UPDATE8 SEASON1 175MILLION_VISITS 500K_LIKES FAST_MODE PRACTICE_AREA 350K_MEMBERS 100M_VISITS NEW_NAME RANKED BIGGESTEVER NOTONTIME UPDATE6 80M_VISITS PROTORIONTWITTER 250K_MEMBERS 50M_Visits UPDATE5 MADNESS 40M_VISITS 200K_LIKES LAUNCH UPDATE4 15M_PLAYS 180K_FAVS 100K_MEMBERS UPDATE3 UPDATE2 UPDATE1
As you can see, there have been many previous Volleyball Legends codes that have now expired, with a lot of them based around specific update releases. This means they don't tend to stay active for too long, so make sure you redeem any valid promos as soon as you see them and you won't miss out.
