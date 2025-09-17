Volleyball Legends codes are a great way to develop your character in this sports adventure inspired by the anime Haikyuu, by unlocking new Styles, Abilities, and more. In fact, the game was called Haikyuu Legends until February 2025, when it underwent a name change to its present form. You can rely on promos being released each time a fresh update is added to this Roblox experience, though you need to put some time in on the courts first to reach Level 15 before you can use them. For all of the information, here are the current codes for Volleyball Legends and details on how to redeem them.



If you'd prefer some more general rewards for your account, then take a look at the current Roblox promo codes that carry over many experiences.

All Volleyball Legends codes

The following Volleyball Legends codes are currently active:

UPDATE_36 – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins 300K_CCU – 5 Lucky Ability Spins

– 5 Lucky Ability Spins ANGRY_MAN – 5 Lucky Style Spins

Volleyball Legends codes are shared from time to time on the official Discord server for the game, and developer Volleyball Game Group tends to release them when they're celebrating a new update or hitting a particular milestone. The latest promos above were revealed on September 13 to coincide with the release of Update 36, so while they should stick around for a reasonable amount of time to come, it would be best not to delay redeeming them just in case.

How to redeem Volleyball Legends codes

To redeem Volleyball Legends codes, you need to start the experience through Roblox and then hit the orange Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. This will bring up the shop menu, where you can tap the purple Codes tab down the left hand side of the pop up to reach the code entry screen. Type the promo into the box, and then press the Use Code! button to redeem it. Note that you must be at least Level 15 before you can use codes in Volleyball Legends, though a warning on the screen will remind you of this if you don't meet the requirement.

Expired Volleyball Legends codes

UPDATE_34_BALANCE

EXTRA_TOUCH_BUFF

NEW_STYLE_SOON

UPDATE_33_GOOD

UPDATE_33_EVIL

INDOOR_COURT

SCHOOLS_BACK

PROTORI_100K_CLUB

CURVE_SPIKER

UPDATE_32_JINKO

2RAINBOWSTATS

VOTE_BLOXY

UPDATE_31_W

EXTRA_TOUCH

BLAME_DONDRED

PROTORI_100K_CLUB

UPDATE_30

TSH_RETURNS

FREE_SLOT_HERE

MIKAGE_W

BIG_HUGE_UPDATE

SOME_ABILTIY_SPINS

DONT_TAP_THE_GLASS

SEASON_6_GRIND

MIKAGE_GOATED

1_BILLION_VISITS

UPDATE_28

NEW_ABILITY

1MILLION

MATCHMAKING_PLS_WORK

UPDATE_27

UPDATE_26

NEW_STYLE

KAZANA_COMING

SPINS

BONUS_SHELLS

BONUS_YEN

UPDATE_25

VOLCANO_SEASON

900K_MEMBERS

UPDATE_24

QOL

PROTORI_50K

UPDATE_23

TAICHOU_YEN

TAICHOU_SHELLS

TAICHOU_SOON

ABILITY_FIX

850K_MEMBERS

700M_VISITS

UPDATE_22

UPDATE_21

650M_VISITS

2M_FAVS

750K_MEMBERS

BACK_TILT

UPDATE_20

TWINS_REWORK

UPDATE_19

1.6_M_MEMBERS

NEW_TIMESKIP

10MIN_DELAY

AURA

1.7M_FAVS

MOBILE_FIXES

1M_Likes

UPDATE_18

GODLY_BLOCKER

UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS

OP_LIBERO

KIMIRO_OUT

SUPER_DIVE

KIMIRO_THICK

KIMIRO_ABILITY

KIMIRO_BLOCK

KIMIRO_BOUNCY

KIMIRO_HEIGHT

KIMIRO_SET

KIMIRO_SPEED

KIMIRO_SPIKE

UPDATE_18_CRYSTALS

KIMIRO_OUT

RANKED_FIXING

SEASON_3

SILLY_POTIONS

1.5M_FAVS

RANKED_FIXING

UPDATE_16

SEASON_3

SILLY_POTIONS

1.5M_FAVS

UPDATE_15

TWINS_ARE_HERE

600K_MEMBERS

BLOCKING

BALANCE

400M_VISITS

SHIELD_BREAKER

UPDATE_14

SECRET_ABILITY

1_MIL_FAVS

EASTER_EGGS

CHOPPED

TIMESKIP_KAGAYOMO

2X_SECRET_WEEKEND

APRIL_UPDATE

UPDATE_13

DELAY_LEGENDS

COOKED

800K_LIKES

RANKED_FIX

EASTER

UPDATE_12

SEASON_2

100K_INTERESTED

100K_INTERESTED2

SHUTDOWN_CODE2

SHUTDOWN_CODE

SANU_BUFF

UPDATE_11

UPDATE10

250M_VISITS

UPDATE9

200MILLION_VISITS

TIMESKIP

175MILLION_VISITS

500K_LIKES

UPDATE8

SEASON1

175MILLION_VISITS

500K_LIKES

FAST_MODE

PRACTICE_AREA

350K_MEMBERS

100M_VISITS

NEW_NAME

RANKED

BIGGESTEVER

NOTONTIME

UPDATE6

80M_VISITS

PROTORIONTWITTER

250K_MEMBERS

50M_Visits

UPDATE5

MADNESS

40M_VISITS

200K_LIKES

LAUNCH

UPDATE4

15M_PLAYS

180K_FAVS

100K_MEMBERS

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

As you can see, there have been many previous Volleyball Legends codes that have now expired, with a lot of them based around specific update releases. This means they don't tend to stay active for too long, so make sure you redeem any valid promos as soon as you see them and you won't miss out.

