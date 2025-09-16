Basketball Zero codes (September 2025) for Lucky Spins
Codes for Basketball Zero will add extra Lucky Spins to your account, with no level requirements for redeeming them
Basketball Zero codes provide players with bonus spins for various categories of cosmetics, that can be used in this fast-paced sports experience. This forms the gacha side of the game, where lucky spins unlock fresh styles, zones, and more for your character as you battle your rivals and shoot hoops. While there are no minimum level requirements for these promos so you can get stuck in immediately, you do need to like the game and join the Roblox group for the developer before they will work. With that in mind, here are the current codes for Basketball Zero and details of how to redeem them.
All Basketball Zero codes
Here are the most recent Basketball Zero codes to redeem for free bonuses:
- BBZ2025 – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Zone Spins new!
- 5.5MLIKES – 15 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Zone Spins
Unlike some other experiences, the codes in Basketball Zero are not case-sensitive, so as long as you enter the correct characters then it doesn't matter if you use upper or lower case (or a mixture of both) to type them. Historically, codes tend to expire after a short amount of time, and there are often long gaps between fresh promos being released, so make sure you redeem them as soon as you can. Follow the instructions below for redeeming Basketball Zero codes, as there are a couple of steps you have to take before the can be claimed.
How to redeem Basketball Zero codes
To redeem Basketball Zero codes, you must arrive in the main lobby by starting this experience through Roblox, where you'll see the menu laid out as above. Hit the purple Codes gift icon at the right-hand end of the list to open up the Enter Code... text box, then type in a code from the list above without worrying about formatting as they are not case-sensitive. There are a couple of requirements to meet before you can redeem promos, so if you see a "MUST LIKE THE GAME & JOIN THE GROUP!" warning then make sure you've done the following:
- You need to like Basketball Zero in the Roblox menu
- You have to join the developer Current's Roblox group
Once you've done both of these tasks, you can claim codes in Basketball Zero and receive rewards without having to meet any minimum level requirements.
Expired Basketball Zero codes
BESTSPORTSGAME2025- 50 Trail Color Spins, 50 Lucky Zone Spins, 50 Zone Color Spins, 50 Lucky Style Spins CHROLLODROP 5.5MLIKES FRIENDLYEVENT SYMBIOTE SPIDER300K RUBBER250K HIPALS PSYCHIC CYBER250K LCLANKERS THERETURN BIGEVENTNEXTWEEK CONSOLESUCKS ONEMORECODE SWITCHERSTYLE NEWCHAPTER SORRY4RESTARTAGAIN SEASON2COSMETICS SEASON2TODAY SABOTAGEISSHAMEFUL UNCLESAM OIL VERYSRRYDELAY CHROLLODROPHOORAY TEAMTATLISHOORAY LAZYWORKER LEWIWASHEREAGAIN LEWISAYSSORRY CHROLLO700KSUBS BONUSCHROLLO 4.5MLIKES SUMMERFIXES STOPBEGGING 10KFOLLOWERSTY CHROTATCAREPACKAGE TEAMCHROLLO TEAMTATLIS DOBETTERM TOOEZ GOLD ACEREWORK CHROLLOBOREDRN BOOSTEDCODE BASKETBALLGOD 3.5MLIKES CHROLLO600KSUBS CHROLLOSBACK CHROLLOSGIFTTY EMPERORUPD 10KLIKESYTS 300KEMPEROR ACCIDENTS EMPERORSOON STARREWORK HISRRY RANKEDCODE RANKEDSOON CHROLLOHI PERFECTION 200KPERFECT 2.5MLIKES TATLISPATCHWOW 300KINTERESTED CHROLLOGIFT 10KLIKESYT 200KLOCK 150KLOCK 1.5MLIKES SUNDAYPATCH NEWCODESRRY WOWFORGOTCODE YIPPEE3V3 SORRY4DELAY 200KINTERESTED 150KINTERESTED2 15KLIKESYT 100KINTERESTED TATLISBUGOOPS SRRYFORCRASH JACKPOT 10KLIKES JACKPOTTOMORROW CHROLLOFORGOT CHROLLOMVP TATLISCODE 150KEVENT WOW100K 1MLIKES 400KWOW 100KW WCHROLLO RELEASE 500KLIKES 350KLIKES 150KLIKES 50KLIKES
These Basketball Zero codes previously provided rewards but have now expired, so they can no longer be used. The promos tend to move down to this section fairly quickly, so make sure you claim any active codes as soon as you can.
