Basketball Zero codes (September 2025) for Lucky Spins

Basketball Zero codes provide players with bonus spins for various categories of cosmetics, that can be used in this fast-paced sports experience. This forms the gacha side of the game, where lucky spins unlock fresh styles, zones, and more for your character as you battle your rivals and shoot hoops. While there are no minimum level requirements for these promos so you can get stuck in immediately, you do need to like the game and join the Roblox group for the developer before they will work. With that in mind, here are the current codes for Basketball Zero and details of how to redeem them.



All Basketball Zero codes

Here are the most recent Basketball Zero codes to redeem for free bonuses:

BBZ2025 – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Zone Spins new!

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Zone Spins 5.5MLIKES – 15 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Zone Spins

Unlike some other experiences, the codes in Basketball Zero are not case-sensitive, so as long as you enter the correct characters then it doesn't matter if you use upper or lower case (or a mixture of both) to type them. Historically, codes tend to expire after a short amount of time, and there are often long gaps between fresh promos being released, so make sure you redeem them as soon as you can. Follow the instructions below for redeeming Basketball Zero codes, as there are a couple of steps you have to take before the can be claimed.

How to redeem Basketball Zero codes

To redeem Basketball Zero codes, you must arrive in the main lobby by starting this experience through Roblox, where you'll see the menu laid out as above. Hit the purple Codes gift icon at the right-hand end of the list to open up the Enter Code... text box, then type in a code from the list above without worrying about formatting as they are not case-sensitive. There are a couple of requirements to meet before you can redeem promos, so if you see a "MUST LIKE THE GAME & JOIN THE GROUP!" warning then make sure you've done the following:

You need to like Basketball Zero in the Roblox menu

You have to join the developer Current's Roblox group

Once you've done both of these tasks, you can claim codes in Basketball Zero and receive rewards without having to meet any minimum level requirements.

Expired Basketball Zero codes

These Basketball Zero codes previously provided rewards but have now expired, so they can no longer be used. The promos tend to move down to this section fairly quickly, so make sure you claim any active codes as soon as you can.

