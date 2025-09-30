Racket Rivals codes will help you gain a competitive edge, as you try to defeat your opponents in this athletic experience. While matches are based around the sport of badminton, there are other elements to mix things up such as Rocket League-style walls to reflect the shuttle and anime-like special powers to trigger.

The promos available so far fall into two categories, with some adding Yen that can be spent unlocking new Spirits (characters) or Spins that reveal fresh Awakenings (superpowers), and others providing free Spins or Lucky Spins directly. Whether you're going solo, 2v2, or 3v3 in this Roblox experience, these bonuses will help move you closer to the win. For the lowdown on everything, we have a list of codes for Racket Rivals and details on how to redeem them.

All Racket Rivals codes

These are the current Racket Rivals codes that can be redeemed for rewards:

SORRYRANKED – 100 Yen new!

– 100 Yen BIGRANKED – 100 Yen new!

– 100 Yen UPDATEONE – 250 Yen new!

– 250 Yen RESETSTATS – 1x Stat Reset

– 1x Stat Reset USEMATCHMAKING – 1x Lucky Spin

– 1x Lucky Spin SL3EPY – 1x Awakening Spin

There are a number of codes for Racket Rivals that are currently active, providing players with a healthy amount of Yen to top up their bank balances as well as some bonus spins to earn new Awakenings. These codes are not case-sensitive, so while you may find it easier to type them all in capitals, you don't have to do so as long as you use the correct spelling for the promos. There are no level requirements to claim these rewards, so you can add them to your account as soon as you've completed the tutorial match.

How to redeem Racket Rivals codes

To redeem Racket Rivals codes, select the Shop cart icon at the bottom of the screen to open the Shop menu, then hit the CODES button in the top-right corner of that menu pop-up. This will bring up the Codes screen, then select the Enter Code text box to type in your promo before hitting SUBMIT underneath. Codes for Racket Rivals are not case-sensitive, but if you get a "Code does not exist!" warning then the promo has been entered incorrectly or it has expired.

Expired Racket Rivals codes

NOWAYFIFTYK – 100 Yen

– 100 Yen MISTAWORLDWIDE – 100 Yen

– 100 Yen SORRYREBOOT – 1x Lucky Spin

– 1x Lucky Spin FREEADMIN – 1x Lucky Spin

There have been a few recently active Racket Rivals codes that have now moved down to this section, and while they only represent a small amount of Yen and a couple of spins they are still free rewards that you can no longer collect. Make sure you don't miss out on any other benefits by redeeming the active promos as soon as you can.

