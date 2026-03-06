Dragon Traveler codes (March 2026) for Gold, Summoning Tickets, Luminary Shards, and more

Dragon Traveler codes are a great way of filling up your backpack with plenty of useful resources. Of course, the most valuable items in any gacha game are the relevant currency for spending on the current banner. In Dragon Traveler, that's Summoning Tickets, required for pulling new characters and gear.



Fortunately, Summoning Tickets are often a reward for redeeming codes, so save up and drop them on a ten draw to get bonus rewards. That's not to say that the other code rewards aren't worth picking up as well, with the likes of Gold, Luminary Shards, World Tree Leaves, and more up for grabs.

All Dragon Traveler codes

These Dragon Traveler codes are available to redeem in-game right now:

FunHero - 3,000 Gold, 1 Golden Horn, 5 Leaves of the World Tree latest!

As you can see, Dragon Traveler codes grant a huge range of rewards, from Gold to spend on upgrading your Luminaries, to Summoning Tickets for trying to draw new ones. Plus, GameTree is releasing new codes pretty regularly while the game is still new, so keep checking back for fresh promos as often as possible.

How to redeem Dragon Traveler codes

To redeem Dragon Traveler codes, you first need to complete Chapter 1, which is basically the tutorial. At this point, you'll gain access to the home page, from which you should open your player profile by clicking on your character avatar in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

From the player profile screen, click on Redeem Code in the bottom-left, enter your code, and hit Confirm. It's worth noting, especially since this is a mobile game, that codes are not case-sensitive, making it much easier to enter them.

Expired Dragon Traveler codes

OBERONNIE - Bridal Skin

- Rewards DTVIP66 - Banquet Cake, 1,000 Luminary EXP, 50 diamonds

Plenty of codes have already expired since Dragon Traveler launched on February 10, 2026, meaning they don't stick around for long. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often if you want to avoid missing out on valuable rewards.

