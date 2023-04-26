All Honkai Star Rail codes and how to redeem them

These Honkai Star Rail codes can give you an early boost when you're getting started in the latest HoYoverse RPG, and the Stellar Jade they provide can be used to pull new characters without having to spend your own money. There are also Credits, Traveler's Guides, and other useful items available if you redeem them, but as with the Genshin Impact codes these often only have a short window of availability before they expire, so you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the Honkai Star Rail offers listed here. To that end, here are all of the currently active Honkai Star Rail codes, and how to redeem them via the game or a browser to claim their rewards.

Honkai Star Rail active codes

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

At the time of writing on April 26, the following Honkai Star Rail codes are active:

STARRAILGIFT – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits, 2 Traveler's Guides, 5 Bottled Sodas

– 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits, 2 Traveler's Guides, 5 Bottled Sodas HSRVER10XEDLFE – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

– 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits HSRGRANDOPEN1 – 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits [expires April 30]

– 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits [expires April 30] HSRGRANDOPEN2 – 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guides [expires April 30]

– 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guides [expires April 30] HSRGRANDOPEN3 – 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether [expires April 30]

Note that although we don't have expiry dates for the first two codes, the other three are exclusively for the launch window and expire on April 30, so make sure you redeem those ASAP if you don't want to miss out.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

There are two ways to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes – either within the game, or separately through a web browser. To claim them in-game:

Open the phone menu

Click the three dots next to your character's profile picture

Choose the Redemption Code option

option Enter your code

Go to the mailbox icon on the right side of the screen to collect your items

To claim Honkai Star Rail codes through a browser on your phone or computer:

Go to the HoYoverse Redeem Code (opens in new tab) page and log in

page and log in Select your regional server

Confirm the correct character nickname has been auto-detected

Enter your code

Visit the mailbox in-game to collect your items

