If you know how to link your Honkai Star Rail PS5 account then not only will you get access to your existing progress and resources, but you can also use cross progression on PS5 to transfer your game back and forth between different platforms. As Honkai Star Rail is now available on PS5, PC, and mobile, this is a particularly handy feature to have as it means you can continue your storyline whether you're at home or on the go. This process is also quite simple, so I've explained below how to set up your Honkai Star Rail PS5 account link and use it for cross progression.

How to set up your Honkai Star Rail PS5 account link

After installing and running the game for the first time, you'll automatically be taken to a screen to link your Honkai Star Rail PS5 account. If you don't already have a HoYoverse account you should set one up here, but if you've already got one then follow the link to log in directly. On the next screen you can enter your registered email address to receive a link and verification code via email, but it's quicker and easier to scan the QR code on your phone. This will take you to the HoYoverse website, and after logging in you can link your PlayStation Network account to Honkai Star Rail with the push of a button, which will log you in on your console.

Does Honkai Star Rail have cross progression on PS5?

Yes, Honkai Star Rail does have cross progression on PS5, as long as you follow the process above to link your HoYoverse account and ensure that you log in correctly when you start a new session. This will let you resume from where you last left off on a different platform with access to all of your resources, and as long as you log off at the end of your session then your progression will be saved ready to pick up next time – whatever you play on.

