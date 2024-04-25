How to solve the Stellar Blade laser redirection puzzle in Altess Levoire

The Stellar Blade laser redirection puzzle in Altess Levoire is about trying to overload the generator, but actually getting through the whole thing isn't as simple as it sounds, especially with containers full of enemies threatening to shatter at any moment. It's not even easy to get the laser activated and set yourself up for the solution, so we'll explain how to do that just below and how to solve the laser puzzle in Stellar Blade.

How to solve the Altess Levoire laser puzzle in Stellar Blade

The Stellar Blade laser puzzle in Altess Levoire comes just after the Stellar Blade symbol platform puzzle, placing you in a large room full of glass tanks with a huge generator in the middle, and a raised mezzanine attached to other rooms overlooking the whole thing. This puzzle is split into two halves - getting the laser activated, and then directing it into the central generator. Here's what you need to know:

Climb up the ladder next to the ammo dispenser, you get up to the walkway Follow the walkway around, killing the enemies, and loop back through the right hand door into the observation room with the green console. Operate the panel to open a door on the opposite side. Go back out to the walkway and turn right. At the end is another console that will connect you to the walkway on the other side of the room. Head around to the door you opened. Inside is a Drone Upgrade Module and another green console for you to operate. This will activate the laser back at ground level. Head out and back down. At this point you need to go and move the little deflectors, shuffling them around and rotating them.

The goal is to move the deflectors to guide the laser to the other side of the central generator in the middle, to the little circular panel. The image above will show the required path. Once the panel is overloaded, the generator will spit out a fusion cell, which you can use to activate and open the door on the opposite side of the room.

The challenge here is that the room is filled with glass containers that shatter if the laser rests on them for too long - and release an enemy that you'll have to deal with.

That being said, your problem is your solution - if an enemy gets loose, directing the laser on them will do massive damage. Try and sweep the laser over the tanks quickly, so as not to break them, but if they do, angle the deflector to cut the new threat in half.

