Link wanted for counterfeit as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 edition adds a new item duplication glitch for infinite rare materials

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's dedicated Switch 2 edition promised to clear up some of the original's rough edges, and it did so with smoother performance even when you're falling through the sky, much quicker load times, and an upped resolution. But the next-gen upgrade also unintentionally broke the game in ways some players are actually having fun with. You don't need to look much further than a newly discovered duplication glitch that's much simpler than any other method.

With a new-gen copy of Tears of the Kingdom, you can pretty easily make almost any item in your inventory multiply. All you need is at least three of whatever item you want to dupe, one item you're willing to sacrifice to make the exchange, any bow, and the Fuse ability, which every post-tutorial player should have access to.

First off, you need to fuse the item you want to clone (let's use a diamond in this example) to an arrow in order to 'split' the stack. This means you'll have two lots of diamonds instead of a bunch of diamonds in one item slot. You'll then need to jump into the air, pause the game, get rid of the sacrificial item (preferably by eating it), and unequip your bow to create the second stack.

From there, you need to jump again, go to the menu mid-air, hold as many diamonds as you want to clone, sort your inventory, unpause, drop the items, and pick them all back up. And voila. You'll have double the diamonds. Don't spend it all at once. Phew.

If you'd rather see all the steps visually, YouTuber Gaming Reinvented has a pretty simple guide breaking the dupe glitch down. (Kudos to Telkic for seemingly discovering the exploit, though.)

