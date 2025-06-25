A permanent Switch 2 console ban has apparently stranded Twink Link in Nintendo Support hell: "The guy over the phone was laughing at the username"

Here in 2025, I think most of us are probably ready to admit to ourselves that Legend of Zelda protagonist Link, particularly in his modern, post-Breath of the Wild incarnation, is presenting himself with definitive twink energy. Apparently Nintendo itself is not so ready to make that admission, as the username Twink Link has seemingly landed one player in customer service hell.

"I let everyone in my family use my Nintendo Switch 2 system and as a result, my sister uses it," Funaoe24 says in a Reddit post. "Her username was recently changed to Twink Link and... console ban. I am fully prevented from accessing any Nintendo services at all on the system."

A full console ban means you can't access any online services from any account on that system. As Funaoe24 explains, that means no eShop or virtual game card access, effectively cutting you off from playing any digital games you've previously purchased, unless they were installed on your console prior to the ban.

"Contacted support and they're working to fix it now," Funaoe24 says, sharing an image of the console ban error as proof that it happened. "The guy over the phone was laughing at the username."

At least Nintendo customer service has a sense of humor about it, but would you really get banned for a name featuring a very lightly saucy queer culture loanword? There's a load of doubt in the comments about that, with some folks suggesting that Funaoe24 was more likely using a device like a MIG Flash cartridge to get a ban - a claim that might be backed up by the user's post history in older 3DS and Switch 1 modding subreddits.

"As someone who has been talking for hours to Nintendo support, I can assure you this is not the case and even they're not sure what happened," Funaoe24 argues. "It's been escalated though so I have to wait for a Nintendo employee to get back to me but the chance I get unbanned I was told was incredibly likely as soon as they get permission to do so."

For me? I absolutely choose to believe the story of the Twink Link ban is true. I want to keep my heart open to joy, and there's far more happiness to be found in the idea of a Nintendo customer service rep laughing at our twinky hero than in pretty much any alternative.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the best Switch 2 games you can play today.