Nintendo doesn't seem to like Switch 2 owners using cartridges known for running pirated games, as users report their consoles getting banned despite only using them with their backed-up games

Believe it or not, Nintendo apparently isn't taking too kindly to Switch 2 owners using cartridges on their new consoles that can be used to play pirated Switch games, as some users claim that inserting a certain flash cart has led to their new hardware getting banned.

The MIG Switch (or MIG Flash) is a physical cartridge that can be inserted into Switch consoles to load and play Switch games which have been downloaded onto it – be that via files dumped from games purchased by the user, or pirated copies found online. Think of the R4 cards that could be used on the Nintendo DS systems, and it's basically the same idea.

With Nintendo's strong anti-piracy stance, which it has really doubled down on in recent years with the various legal battles it's engaged in , you can understand why the company might not be particularly happy about people using these flash carts, and it seems like it might be taking action.

"My Switch 2 test has been banned, after using the MIG Switch with perfectly legal dumps of my own cartridges, so it would seem that Nintendo can detect something," Twitter user @SwitchTools writes, sharing an image of their console displaying error code 2124-4508, with a message explaining that "the use of online services on this console is currently restricted by Nintendo."

My Switch 2 test has been banned, after using the mig switch with perfectly legal dumps of my own cartridges, so it would seem that Nintendo can detect somethingSimilar reports on reddit are starting to come in.https://t.co/nbPMlRWSaPhttps://t.co/3eq6dkbFMiI strongly… pic.twitter.com/btzjQYJzE4June 16, 2025

As per Nintendo's support page , this error "indicates that the Nintendo Switch console you are using has been permanently banned from connecting to the internet due to a breach of the user agreements." SwitchTools adds: "I strongly recommend that you do not use the MIG Switch, it was already very risky to use but it is even more so on Switch 2."

Others on Reddit have also reported bans after using the cartridge, with one writing : "Just wanted to let everyone know to refrain from using their MIG Flash on the Switch 2 online for now. My Switch 2 was just banned (my account is fine for now). Only games I had were my backed up games. Must be some new detection Nintendo has on these MIG Switches."

Another, confused over why their console had been banned, notes : "The only thing I can think what has happened is that I tried my MIG Switch in my NS2 once. It didn't work. It just showed the game title and refused to load. It tried to download a title update for it and that was it. Maybe it downloaded a flag for the console to be banned? This was over a week ago this happened though. I've been playing with a legitimate cartridge ever since though." They also clarify: "I don't pirate games, I back-up my legitimate games I own on cartridges. Piracy is shit."

It's worth noting that it was only as of a few days ago that the MIG Switch actually became usable on Switch 2 at all, as a result of a new firmware update for the cartridge. These ban reports all appear to have happened in the last 24 hours, after this MIG Switch firmware update was rolled out.

We'll have to watch this space to see if this continues to affect more users – it's not clear how Nintendo might be able to detect the use of the cartridges.