The best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2023

The best Nintendo Switch controllers come in all shapes and sizes, from Joy-Con to traditional-style gamepads all the way through to tiny Switch Lite-focused buttons. Finding the right one for your budget is paramount to not only expanding your multiplayer options but also making sure you've always got a charged gamepad ready to go. That's why we're rounding up all our favorite wired and wireless Nintendo Switch controllers right here, bringing you all the top devices across the full price range.

We don't see too many of the absolute best Nintendo Switch controllers offered up in Nintendo Switch bundles, but cheaper options are often found discounted when bought with the consoles themselves. If you're after a premium experience, though, it's well worth investing in a higher quality gamepad.

Third party controllers, however, are often considered some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there from a value standpoint. You may be dropping HD Rumble functionality or motion controls, but if you're after some spare multiplayer options there's plenty of wired and wireless Nintendo Switch controllers to choose from.

The best Nintendo Switch controllers available now

1. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The best Nintendo Switch controller Connection: Wireless / wired to dock | Buttons: 2x thumbstick , 4x buttons, d-pad, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers | Battery life: up to 40 hours | Amiibo support: Yes | Haptics: HD rumble | Motion control: Yes View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Traditional layout Comfortable design Amiibo functionality Thumbsticks are more precise than Joy-Con More expensive than third party wireless options Limited color options

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is essential if you’ll be spending a lot of time on the Switch. Not only does it help avoid the claw-hand you start to get after a long session using the Joy-Cons, it’s just better suited to games like Super Smash Bros. or Splatoon. We also find that the thumbsticks are a little more precise than those seen on the Joy-Con, and are far less prone to drifting.

Yes, the Joy-Con are going to be best for handheld play but chances are you've already got a set of those knocking about. If you're after the best Nintendo Switch controller on the market right now, the Pro is where it's at. This is a traditional style gamepad so you're only getting one controller for your cash (the Joy-Con can operate as two separate pads) and while it's usable in handheld mode, the Joy-Con's attachments make them far better suited to on the go gaming.

You're still getting the HD Rumble, motion sensors, and Amiibo functionality of the Joy-Con in here, but in a far more ergonomic design that feels much more comfortable in larger hands.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller comes in a stock black, but there are a one or two special editions floating around.

Read more: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review

2. Hori Split Pad Pro The best third party Nintendo Switch controller Connection: Direct to console / wired | Buttons: 2x thumbsticks, Switch face buttons, d-pad, + / -, Home, Screenshot, 2x assignment, 2x turbo, 2x bumper, 2x trigger, 2x rear paddle, 2x volume (attachment), mic mute (attachment) | Battery: NA - uses console battery | Amiibo support: None | Haptics: None | Motion control: None View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Far more comfortable than Joy-Con Greater precision and accuracy Fantastic in handheld mode but attachment also works docked Remappable back paddles Turbo function Won't fit in a Nintendo Switch case No rumble, motion controls, or NFC Only works when connected to console or dock

If you don't want to shell out for a set of official Joy-Con Nintendo Switch controllers, the Hori Split Pad Pro offers not only a cheaper option but a far more comfortable one. The larger gamepads slot straight into the sides of your console like normal, but the chunkier form factor gives you a much more comfortable grip, full-sized thumbsticks, wider shoulder buttons, and assignable triggers. We found that this extra heft not only made for a far more comfortable experience overall, but also - combined with the extra precise thumbsticks and larger triggers - afforded us greater accuracy in games like Pokemon Legends Arceus, Fortnite, and Fuser as well.

The controllers are officially licensed by Nintendo, so work with the console straight out of the box and come in at just $49.99 / £49.99. That's excellent value and a great alternative to the vanilla Joy-Con set that comes with the Nintendo Switch. There are also a range of special designs to choose from, tying into everything from Pac-Man to Pokemon.

It's important to note that these Nintendo Switch controllers can only be used when connected directly to the console via the rails in handheld mode, as neither of the two pads offers its own battery. That means they can't be split up to form two separate gamepads either. However, you can also pick up the Split Pad Pro with an accompanying attachment piece to slot in between them. That means you can take your handheld controllers and use them for wired docked play with additional volume and mic mute controls as well.

Read more: Hori Split Pad Pro review

3. PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio The best Nintendo Switch controller under $30 / £30 Connection: Wired | Buttons: 2x thumbstick, 4x buttons, d-pad, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers, 2x programmable paddles | Battery: NA | Amiibo support: No | Haptics: None | Motion control: No View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Separate 3.5mm output Super cheap Designs can be swapped in and out Programmable back paddles Buttons feel a little squishy Rattles during play

PDP produce some of the best budget Nintendo Switch controllers on the market, which means they know how to scale down their operation to provide an excellent price point. Still, the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ doesn't feel like that much of a sacrifice in the name of keeping things cheap. You're still getting a solid gamepad with programmable back paddles and some neat extra features in there to boot.

There's a 3.5mm audio port waiting for your Nintendo Switch headset on the bottom of this controller - a feature very few (if any) Nintendo Switch controllers can match. Plus, you can easily swap your designs in and out by swapping the face plate as well.

We're not going to bemoan PDP that the build quality feels a little light here, or that buttons can feel squishy at times, or that the triggers can echo through the controller. At $20-$25 (£20-£25) it feels a little churlish to poke holes in what is excellent value for money overall.

4. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con The most versatile Nintendo Switch controller Connection: Wireless / direct to console | Buttons: 1x thumbstick per controller, 4x buttons per controller, 2x triggers per controller | Battery life: Approx 20 hours | Amiibo support: Yes | Haptics: HD rumble | Motion control: Yes View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Doubles up for two controllers if necessary Multiple color combinations All the official features Easily slides into handheld mode Occasional Joy-Con drift

The classic Nintendo Switch Joy-Con are, of course, some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers knocking about. However, with their track record for drifting and - in our experience - less precise thumbsticks, there are better options on the market. Not many of those third party alternatives will do everything the Joy-Con itself can, though. While you'll find far greater comfort from something like the Hori Split Pad Pro, there aren't any other brands that can slot into your wireless / motion control playstyle this well. You're covered for all things Switch Sports and Ring Fit Adventure by sticking with something a little more traditional.

Joy-Con are the best Nintendo Switch controllers for those looking to keep things official while still expressing themselves through a range of different color combinations. Of course, you're getting all the flagship features of the console in here, with HD Rumble and Amiibo support, as well as motion controls. If you're playing docked, you can attach each individual Joy-Con to a grip for a more traditional feel as well. If you've spent a little less on the Nintendo Switch Lite price, these are well worth investing in as they open you up to a whole world of local multiplayer and can easily slot into a Nintendo Switch case as well.

Although you can buy individual Joy-Cons, we wouldn't recommend it - it's more cost-effective to get a pair. More specifically, single packs go for around $49.99 / £39.99, while a pair usually starts at $79.99 / £69.99.

5. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Best cheap wireless Nintendo Switch controller Connection: Wireless | Buttons: 2x thumbstick, 4x buttons, d-pad, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers | Battery: AA | Amiibo support: Yes | Haptics: None | Motion control: Yes View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Budget-friendly, especially if buying multiples Fun designs integrated with games Motion controls Wireless connection No Amiibo features Build quality isn't as sturdy as Pro Controller

If you're not keen to pay for an official Pro Controller (they are expensive), the PowerA equivalents are well worth your time. These wireless and wired handsets are comfortable, accurate, stylish, and reliable - we've used them in our own gaming sessions without any complaints or our part. Plus, they have motion control. That's a feature that you don't find too often on cheaper third party Nintendo Switch controllers and means you don't have to go without during Mario Kart tournaments.

It's worth noting that that wireless connection and motion control does squeeze other features out of the low price tag. There's no Amiibo or rumble functionality in here and you'll be powering up through AA batteries. These controllers are also a lot lighter than the premium Pro model, which can be a blessing if you're looking for a gamepad you can easily kick around with - but also suggests a less durable build quality.

Because they come in a variety of designs - including Animal Crossing and Pokemon - they're also very cool to look at. We love the KK Slider design, for instance.

6. Hori D-Pad controller The best Joy-Con replacement Connection: Direct to handheld | Buttons: 1x thumbstick, 1x d-pad, shoulder, trigger, capture | Battery: NA | Amiibo support: None | Haptics: None | Motion control: No View at GameStop (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Far cheaper than a JoyCon D-Pad for more comfortable controls Range of game designs available No rumble No wireless connection No motion control

The Hori D-Pad controller won't quite offer the same experience as an official Joy-Con, but if you're in a pinch or you're looking for that full d-pad experience it's a sure win. The key here is that price point. While an official Joy-Con will set you back around $45 / £40, Hori's version retails at $27.99 / £22.99 (and are regularly on sale for far less). That means you're making some sacrifices, though. This gamepad slots straight onto the left side of the console as usual, running directly off the device's power, which means you won't be able to use a wireless connection in handheld mode. Similarly, you're dropping rumble and Amiibo support as well.

Still, if you're in need of a new set of buttons and don't fancy shelling out for a whole new suite of controllers (which can reach $80 / £80), this is an excellent move in between.

7. 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ The best retro Nintendo Switch controller Connection: Wireless / wired | Buttons: 2x thumbstick, 4x buttons, d-pad, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers | Battery: Up to 20 hours rechargeable (also uses optional AA) | Amiibo support: None | Haptics: Rumble | Motion control: Yes View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Retro design Comfortable grips Rechargeable or replaceable battery No Amiibo functionality

Not only is the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ the best Nintendo Switch controller for retro fans, but it's also super flexible and offers an additional comfort factor that the previous iterations lacked. The classic 8BitDo controllers relied on the same design language as the controllers they were emulating, with a small hard capsule design for the SNES-like gamepads. However, the SN30 Pro+ has added two grips to the bottom of the controller, making for a far better experience overall - especially during longer sessions.

That flexibility comes from the fact that these gamepads can be used wired or wirelessly, and can be powered by either the internal rechargeable battery (with 20 hours of juice) or a separate AA. That means you're covered whether you're chilling at home or gearing up for some impromptu multiplayer action while out and about.

Aside from the Nintendo Switch Online-only NES controllers, 8BitDo produce some of the only nostalgic pads out there. These are far more than retro-inspired Nintendo Switch controllers, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ provides an incredibly well rounded experience at a great price.

Nintendo Switch controllers: FAQ

Which Nintendo Switch controller should you choose?

If you're torn between which Nintendo Switch controllers will be best for you, the decision likely starts with two choices. You can either go premium with the official Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or pick out a cheaper third party alternative. If you opt for the former, you simply need to decide whether you favor handheld (Joy-Con) or docked (Pro Controller) play.

However, grabbing a third party offering requires a little more forethought. Many of these gamepads do away with extra features like rumble, motion controls, and Amiibo functionality - so if any of these are a necessity it's time to go back to square one. However, if you're just after a spare gamepad it's worth checking the size and connectivity of the controller you're after, as well as whether there are any additional paddles, audio options, or design features that would be useful.

You'll find a quick breakdown of each Nintendo Switch controller type just below.

Joy-Cons: These are small controllers included with the console. Used as a pair, separately, or slotted onto the portable screen in handheld mode, they're ideal for multiplayer. Picking up an extra pair allows you to run four-player games, for example.

These are small controllers included with the console. Used as a pair, separately, or slotted onto the portable screen in handheld mode, they're ideal for multiplayer. Picking up an extra pair allows you to run four-player games, for example. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Pro Controllers are more traditional. They consist of a classic all-in-one design with two thumbsticks, shoulder bumpers, triggers, and grips on the handles for superior control. They're ideal for games such as Super Smash Bros or Dark Souls due to the levels of precision they offer.

Pro Controllers are more traditional. They consist of a classic all-in-one design with two thumbsticks, shoulder bumpers, triggers, and grips on the handles for superior control. They're ideal for games such as Super Smash Bros or Dark Souls due to the levels of precision they offer. Third-party alternatives: These are controllers not made by Nintendo. They're usually much cheaper and look a lot like the official Pro Controller, but they usually lack some of the functionality. That makes them good spares.

Do Nintendo Switch controllers work with every model? Wireless Nintendo Switch controllers will work with every console; the Lite, standard, and OLED versions. However, you'll only be able to use the vast majority of wired controllers with the standard edition or OLED model, as they require USB-A ports on the dock to connect.

Do wireless controllers work with Nintendo Switch? The Nintendo Switch can handle up to eight wireless controllers at one time, either in handheld or docked mode. However, it's worth noting that you won't be able to connect more than one wireless controller if you are also using the console's Bluetooth function for audio. Wireless controllers do work on the Nintendo Switch Lite, which means tabletop play is still on the cards even if there's no docking functionality.

How to stop a Nintendo Switch controller from drifting Nintendo Switch controllers can suffer from thumbstick drift. All gamepads are vulnerable to this flaw, but it seem Joy-Con are particularly susceptible. That means it can pay to keep your console in good condition, investing in a case that leaves ample room for the thumbsticks to remain upright. However, even with all the love and attention in the world, those pesky sticks can still start running away from you. If this happens it's worth first recalibrating the controls in the System Settings (Controllers and Sensors in the menu). If that doesn't help, it's time to get into the nitty gritty and clear out those sticks. You'll need a can of compressed air and a small screwdriver. You'll notice a small rubber flap at the base of your thumbstick, lift this gently with the screwdriver and carefully spray the area underneath with compressed air. This will dislodge any dirt or dust that's clogging the underside of your controller. If all else fails, it's worth noting that Nintendo is operating a Joy-Con drift repair scheme free of charge (opens in new tab).

Can you replace one Joy-Con If one of your Joy-Con is drifting, or you're simply looking to mix up your aesthetic, you can purchase single controllers - either an official Nintendo gamepad, or a Hori D-Pad model. Both come in less than $30 / £30.

