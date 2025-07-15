I thought I was done with traditional Xbox controllers, but this Pac-Man gamepad reeled me back in

I've been using Xbox controllers on PC for years at this point. I even used to use one of those USB wireless adapters to pair my old 360 gamepads, but I've recently moved away from the classic layout to mess around with new contenders. At least, that was the case before PowerA whipped up a special edition Pac-Man pad that has got me using a Microsoft-themed gamepad again.

The Pac-Man PowerA Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X/S certainly looks the part, and it goes all out to pay homage to the historic yellow puck. Its shell features a high-res print of the arcade game's board, complete with a 360 high score easter egg, tiny ghosts, and plenty of pills. Its buttons even feature the game's typography, which really helps it feel like a proper tribute.

But, aesthetics alone aren't enough to distract me from using pads like the DualSense or Switch Pro on PC. These days, for a controller to truly catch my attention, it has to boast impressive premium perks like hall-effect joysticks, adjustable triggers, and mappable back buttons. So, it's a good job the PowerA Pac-Man gamepad packs all of that into its arsenal, as the perks have helped it become my go-to controller in 2025.

I've tested plenty of the company's pads in the past, and the PowerA wireless Kirby controller is one of my favorites for Switch 2 right now. But this Pac-Man model is the first to truly impress me with proper premium features, and it feels far more bougie than most of the others I've tried. Everything from its matte top shell and textured grips to its snappy face buttons and clicky triggers is a complete joy in the hands, going above and beyond Microsoft's standard controller in terms of feel.

I've been using the Pac-Man controller largely with my living room PC setup lately, which consists of the Ayaneo Mini PC AM02 and an LG OLED C4 TV. The pad comes with a 2.4GHz USB dongle, and that's fantastic since my experience using official Xbox pads with rigs via Bluetooth leaves much to be desired. Battery life also puts Microsoft's own accessory to shame, as I still haven't reached for a charging cable after around 25 hours of playtime.

If it's not already obvious, I'm head over heels for the way this PowerA controller looks. Yet, I haven't even touched on its sexy secret yet, and it's one that helps it look incredible, specifically in arcade lighting. I sadly don't have a light to test it yet, but the shell actually glows under UV light, making it more than just a standard gamepad for your retro gaming room.

I love the Pac-Man Power A controller, but there is one element that has fallen short during testing - the adjustable triggers. They're not broken, but for whatever reason, the three-step toggle makes height changes that are barely noticeable, meaning the feature is slightly redundant if you want true hair triggers. It's a small thing, and some of you might prefer the presets it offers. However, compared to the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro I use as a player two pad in the living room, the steps make little difference.

This pad is pretty pricey, but its build quality and features largely speak for themselves. I can see it being my controller of choice at least for a good few years, and even if something does replace it in the living room, it'll rule over my retro gaming attic space for years to come.

