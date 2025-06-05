Which Nintendo Switch 2 accessories do you need from day one?

Knowing which Nintendo Switch 2 accessories you actually need from day one, can be confusing. Especially when the new console is compatible with plenty of the best Switch accessories already out there, and Nintendo has a big range of new first-party goodies already out on the shelves.



Whether or not you need to have any of the best Switch 2 accessories from day one all depends on how you plan to use your console. If you play a lot of AAA titles, a microSD Express card is going to go a long way, but those who stick to smaller indie releases and archiving their new virtual game cards will be fine with the 256GB worth of onboard storage, for now.

Additionally, anyone who finds the Joy-Con uncomfortable will get a lot of use out of a wireless controller. Grabbing a high-quality USB-C camera will also go a long way in improving the quality of hangouts over the new Switch 2 GameChat feature. But at the same time, cutting down on the amount of extras you grab for your new console can save a lot of cash.



No one really needs to grab any accessories from the get-go, as the Switch 2 comes with everything you need to get it set up on day one. However, if you want to get more value out of the new gaming handheld and keep it protected straight from the get-go, I've narrowed down the most important accessories and how they can improve your time with the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 cases

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case | $39.99 at Target

The sturdy official Switch 2 Carrying Case not only comes with a cleaning cloth to keep your new 7.9" LCD display dust-free, but also a screen protector so you can prevent any unwanted scratches and damage. UK: £20.99 at Nintendo UK

STEALTH Premium Travel Kit | $45.49 at Amazon

This STEALTH Premium Travel Kit not only gives you ample space for your handheld, but also space for 12 games and an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers too. The kit also comes with a spare charging cable and screen protector if you yet grabbed your own. UK: £19.99 at Very

Dbrand Killswitch 2 | $59.95 from Dbrand

We got a look at the Killswitch case before we even got a proper look at the Switch 2, but now the case is finally here, bringing with it ergonomic handles for the Joy-Con 2 controllers, a travel cover, storage for 10 Switch games, and even a custom-built dock adaptor so it's compatible with the new Switch 2 dock.

I always like to grab a protective case (and a screen protector for that matter) for my gaming handhelds as soon as possible. I'm pretty clumsy, and I'd like to tell you I haven't dropped my launch Switch on the floor on several occasions, but I'd be lying. Having one of the best Nintendo Switch cases as soon as possible meant my beloved first Switch was able to avoid any additional harm, which is why I always advocate for having one of your own as soon as humanly possible, especially for your Switch 2.



Not all cases are made equal, and some are going to be made of much sturdier material than others. But no matter which one you pick, any protection is better than leaving your pricey Ninty handheld out in the open. Plus, if you plan to travel a lot with your Switch 2, a case means you can safely store it away in your bag, and even have some extra space for games and a charger.



Nintendo has a few options available from launch day, from the Carrying Case and Screen Protector set to the massive All-In-One Carrying Case, which even has space for your Switch 2 dock and six game cards. Third-party accessory brands have also got plenty of options available. The STEALTH Premium Travel Kit for $45.49 at Amazon is what I'd recommend if you don't plan on taking your dock with you, but want ample storage for your games. The all-black case not only has room for your Switch 2, but 12 games, and even an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers. For just under $50, you're not just getting hardened protection for your new handheld either, but the kit also includes a 2 metre USB C-C charging cable and screen protector for good measure.



If you'd rather some protection that wraps around your handheld, the Killswitch Switch 2 case is now available from $59.95 from Dbrand, and is designed to let you detach your Joy-Cons all without removing the case. It even comes with an adaptor for your Switch 2 dock, so once it's on, you never need to take it off, whether you're privy to playing in docked or handheld mode.

Verdict: If you want some extra protection for your Switch 2, grabbing a case will help ensure less wear and tear is caused to your handheld whenever it's not in its dock or in your hands. Plus, it's easier to take your Switch 2 on the go when you have an easy way of storing it.



Anyone who sticks to playing the handheld in docked mode and docked mode only will likely have no need to grab a case on launch day, or in the future. But even if you rarely dabble in handheld mode, a compact travel case is a must for keeping your Switch 2 safe and sound.

Nintendo Switch 2 storage

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

Samsung 256GB MicroSD Express Card | $59.99 at GameStop

This officially licensed Samsung microSD Express Card sports a very on-brand Super Mario look, and provides an extra 256GB worth of storage for your Switch 2 - ideal for all those screenshots you plan to take in Mario Kart World's new photo mode, and the latest AAA game installs.



UK: £49.99 via Nintendo UK

The Switch 2 relies on the use of microSD Express Cards, rather than the best Nintendo Switch SD Cards that are compatible with its predecessor. These new cards were chosen by Nintendo "for faster data reading and writing speeds", but it also means you'll need a specific type of card to upgrade your storage.

Luckily, there are two licensed microSD Express cards available right now. Both Samsung and Sandisk have their own 256GB cards, which are available for $59.99 at GameStop and other retailers. At the moment, 256GB is as high as these official cards go, but you'll get a funky Super Mario design if you grab them. (A design you'll rarely see once it's actually in your Switch 2, but alas.)



Not everyone is going to need a brand-new microSD Express Card, as it all depends on how you play your Switch 2. For example, someone who's eager to play every brand-new release might easily fill up the 256GB worth of onboard storage in no time - especially when games like Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition and Cyberpunk 2077 require 24.2GB and 59.8GB, respectively. If you stick with small indie releases and regularly archive your new virtual game cards, 250GB will be more than enough for the time being.



Verdict: An extra 256GB doubles the space of the Switch 2, and gives more opportunities for installing more games, as well as a wealth of screenshots and game clips. However, if you prefer to stick to indie titles that typically don't have demanding storage requirements, and regularly transfer your screenshots to your PC, more storage right now shouldn't be your biggest priority. In the latter case, I'd wait at least a few months to see how the starting storage fares with your playing habits before you drop $50 on a brand-new microSD card.

Nintendo Switch 2 headsets

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

Razer Barracuda X (2022) | $99.99 at Amazon

The Razer Barrura X has remained a fixture of our best Nintendo Switch headset guide for packing on the premium features, from wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and high-tier audio quality without the premium cost. UK: £99.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is SteelSeries's premium pair of cups, and perfect for those who plan to add the Switch 2 to their already busy gaming set-up, and have the cash to burn. This high-end headset has hot-swappable batteries to make charging a thing of the past, and will make your Switch 2 games sound sublime with their powerful 40mm Neodymium audio drivers. UK: £246.85 at Amazon

Unless I've got Netflix on in the background, I always prefer to have a gaming headset on my head so I don't miss a beat of whatever Switch game I'm currently playing. Hearing your games clearly can be pretty important if you're having to listen out for audio triggers in turn-based games like the Mario and Luigi series, or where bullets are whizzing past you in Fortnite. But most importantly, the best Nintendo Switch headsets can really up the immersion factor.

If you want to keep costs low, especially after the hefty amount of cash you laid down on the handheld itself, you don't have to pick up a new headset. In fact, thanks to the console's inclusion of a 3.5mm jack port and its Bluetooth support from the get-go, it's very likely you'll have an existing pair of cups that'll work with the Switch 2 without issue. You'll just want to make sure that whatever you pick has a high-quality enough microphone if you plan to make use of the new GameChat feature and don't want to sound like a garbled mess to your friends.



For those who haven't yet added one of the best gaming headsets to their growing Nintendo setup, having one at the ready from day one will mean you can experience every ounce of new games as clear as day. Nintendo hasn't yet officially unveiled a Switch 2 licensed pair of cups (and neither have any third party brands), but there's a ton of high-quality options out there, from the Razer Barracuda X to the more premium SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro that will work with the handheld. The latter has spatial audio support, so you'll be able to hear the sounds of any compatible games in a more realistic 3D soundscape. The Razer's Barrauda X is a better pick for most, though, with its value-oriented price point and excellent audio.



Verdict: In the end, if you want to keep costs low and don't have anyone around you who might find the loud sounds of Mario Kart World, or the new NSO GameCube game library, hard to cope with, you don't need to grab a brand-new Switch 2 gaming headset. The new handheld's various ports and Bluetooth compatibility mean you'll also likely have a compatible pair of cups already lying around that'll work a treat.

On the other hand, if you're new to gaming headsets and need a mic to chat to your friends through the Switch 2, a gaming headset will go a long way in making the handheld's audio truly sound next-gen.

Nintendo Switch 2 controllers

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller | $84.99 at Target

Your older Pro Controller will do the job, but grabbing the new Switch 2 Pro Controller will ensure you can wake up your new handheld from sleep, and take advantage of the upgraded HD rumble 2, two remappable GL and GR back buttons, and the Switch 2 exclusive new 'c' button to activate the new GameChat feature. UK: £74.95 at TheGameCollection

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless | $53.99 at Amazon

8BitDo's Ultimate 2 Wireless controller is not only more affordable than the official Pro controller, but it's decked out with anti-drift TMR sticks, a charging cradle, hall effect triggers, and the sticks even light up for an extra bit of pizzazz. There's also a 10% off coupon running on Amazon US right now that takes its $59.99 MSRP down to an even more affordable $53.99. UK: £49.99 at Amazon

Additional controllers for your Switch 2 are a lot easier to recommend from day one, especially if you weren't a fan of the feel of the original Joy-Cons. In my own experience, I always resorted to using the included Joy-Con grip or a wireless controller like the 8BitDo Ultimate C for a more comfortable grip.



The Nintendo Switch 2 includes a grip that transforms the two controllers into one, just like the original Switch. That's better than nothing, but it can feel flimsy and can still be uncomfortable after hour-long gaming sessions. That's where the Switch 2 Pro controller comes in, offering up an ergonomic shape and all the NFC-reading tech and buttons you need to play whatever your heart desires.



The new Switch 2 Pro controller also has some improvements over the original, including the new 'C' button to activate GameChat, two new GL and GR remappable back buttons, and the upgraded HD rumble 2. As you can imagine, this does come at a price, and will mean you forking out another $84.99 at Target at launch. It was unfortunately caught in the recent price hike crossfires in the US, so you will need to keep that in mind if you're after an additional controller but would rather keep costs low. Fortunately, it's always remained at its RRP of £74.95 at Amazon, in the UK.



Verdict: If you liked the feel of the original Joy-Con controllers and have a tight budget in mind, I'd leave grabbing a new Switch 2 controller until later. However, the new Switch 2 Pro controller is a great alternative for those who don't vibe with the flat-backs of the Joy-Cons, it just comes at a bigger cost - especially if you're based in the US.



Alternatively, the official Joy-Con grip, or using a compatible wireless third-party controller, is another viable option. As is the official NSO GameCube controller, if you want a more nostalgic way to play the brand-new GameCube game library at launch. (But you will need an active NSO subscription to order it.)

Nintendo Switch 2 cameras

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera | $54 at Walmart If you'd prefer to grab a camera designed with the new handheld in mind, the official Switch 2 Camera can be used in docked or handheld mode (so long as you have a surface to stand it on) and its wide angle 1080p lens can get multiple friends in frame - perfect for playing the new Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV mini-games when it launches on July 24. UK: £49 at Amazon

Hori Compact Camera | $59.99 at Walmart

If you aren't a fan of HORI's Pirana Plant Switch 2 camera design, this compact alternative has the same 480p resolution but swaps the Super Mario baddie aesthetic for a sleek, all-black look. While it may look more understated, the Hori compact Camera can also double up as a camera for handheld mode - if you want to hang out with friends over GameChat on the go. UK: £29.99 at Amazon

The Switch 2 camera was one of the newest accessories announced, allowing you to video chat with friends over the GameChat feature. It's also compatible with some games, like Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV, so if you're desperate to see yourself on screen, you can pick up the official Switch 2 camera for $54 at Walmart, or the Hori USB Camera for $59.99 at Walmart, and make use of the newly added in-game features.



I'd personally wait a moment before diving into the world of Switch 2 cameras. Super Mario Jamboree, the main game used to advertise the official camera, isn't out until July 24, 2025. If you're a paying NSO member, you will be able to at least use the camera for GameChat, but there's a big chance you'll already have a compatible camera at hand, as the handheld is compatible with some USB-C cameras already on the market.



Verdict: The Switch 2 is compatible with other USB-C cameras, so if you actually want to make use of GameChat to video chat with your friends, or make use of the new features in Mario Party Jamboree, you might already have a compatible webcam at your disposal.

However, not many games make use of the camera at launch, so I recommend waiting if you're strapped for cash before deciding to add one to your Switch 2 setup from day one.

Which Nintendo Switch 2 accessories do you need on launch day?

(Image credit: Future)

No one really needs to purchase any additional accessories for the Switch 2 and have them locked and loaded for launch day. In fact, the only accessory I'd say most players need at launch is a case. The handheld comes with all you need to get it up and running, including a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers, the Switch 2 dock, and an AC adaptor. So long as you have a compatible TV and a spare power socket, you'll be good to go.



However, if you want to get a little more out of your Switch 2 and have the cash to burn, that's where accessories come in. You'll need some Switch 2 accessories to make the most of the handheld's new features. For example, is the 256GB worth of onboard storage isn't enough for the games you intend to play, you'll need to upgrade sharpish. Additionally, having the Switch 2 camera will mean you can use GameChat straight away.



The Switch 2's compatibility with a range of other add-ons, however, means you can make do with what you have if you have a budget to keep to. The original Pro controller is compatible, as are a range of headsets. There will be some features you won't be able to make the most of (eg, only the Switch 2 Pro controller has HD rumble 2), and using the latest official accessories is usually going to result in a stress-free setup.

Our Nintendo Switch 2 preview provides a better look at the brand new device, but check out our Nintendo Switch 2 game and Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch guides to see what you can expect to play and how each handheld measures up.