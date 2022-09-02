SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review: "The new premium, gold-standard for wireless headsets"

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is truly excellent. Premium in every way from design and build, to functionality and connectivity, to audio quality. It really is setting a new standard for wireless headsets this generation.

A new generation of SteelSeries headsets has well and truly arrived with the Arctis Nova lines, and - spoilers - it's hard to deny the excellence of the flagship SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

We never try to give too much away early on in our reviews, but such is the quality and the imprint that the Novas Pro Wireless has left on me already, I can safely say that this is one of the best gaming headsets (opens in new tab) I've ever had the pleasure of testing. It might also be the new number one choice for those looking at the best wireless gaming headsets too.

Let's get into why.

Design & Features

Essential info Design: Over-ear, closed back

Type: 2.4Ghz wireless (Base Station); Bluetooth

Microphone: ClearCast Gen 2 - Fully Retractable Boom; Bidirectional Noise-Canceling

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Mobile

Impedance: 38 ohm

Frequency response: 10Hz - 22kHz

Tested on PS5 and PC.

The Nova headset lineup also looks similar within itself, and the Pro Wireless, naturally, shares the core characteristics. It's an all black affair, and the whole style is much more headphone-y than gaming headset. It's a subtle, considered look with barely any flourishes. With the mic being retractable and going back flush into the left earcup you could easily mistake these as your day to day headphones for a commute - and they could fit into that function as they sport noise cancellation too.

All the main controls are on the left cup, as they 'should' be, with only the Bluetooth button on the right. On said left side we have the power button (which doubles up as the ANC button), mic mute button, volume wheel, AUX port, and that retractable mic. Our only tiny grumble is that there is no retract-to-mute function on the mic which feels like a premium feature that would be right at home here. Can't have it all though.

The party piece on each cup, however, is hidden behind magnetic panels on the outside of both: on the left side you can reveal a USB-C charging port for traditional charging; while on the right you can open the cup to get access to the removable - and rechargeable - battery.

This particular feature is explained further when examining the Base Station - itself a great feature. The Station includes a battery charging slot on one side allowing you to keep one battery charged or charging in the station while using the other in the headset itself. Throw in that USB-C port to charge another way, and the result is basically never being without a powered headset - you always have a charged battery, and you can always plug it in when you're not using it. I find a battery solution like this much more preferable - and smarter - than another headset that just targets super-long battery life, like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, for example.

The Base Station itself offers more than just the wireless box that the headset connects to, as well, by the way: it's stacked with presets and EQs ready for you to engage with, and it also allows for multiple connections. This is perfect for a multiplatform setup, and especially so if you have a PC and PS5/PS4 (or Switch) in the same space (there's a separate Xbox model) as you can just connect the one headset to your two devices and switch between the two easily.

Finishing the design and build is a great amount of adjustability for the cups themselves, as well las each cup being adorned with incredibly soft pleather or plush faux-leather. This doesn't stick to you or make you too hot, and makes for an incredibly comfortable fit. And the adjustable ski-goggle is left behind by the Nova range; now there is an adjustable inner headband to help you find the right fit. The main headband is really strong and sturdy too so the build is one you can have supreme confidence in.

Performance

Remember that SteelSeries Arctis audio quality hat we all know and love? How about that, but better. And bassier. Where some previous Arctis headsets lacked a bit of bass and punch at the lower end, the Nova Pro Wireless corrects this and manages to add boom and beef - all while offering up that brilliant, brilliant Arctis audio quality, enhanced for this generation. Everything is so rich and detailed and well-rounded; nothing is lost and your ears are treated to even the most indistinct noises. And that's the audio straight out of the box too!

When you get used to fiddling and optimising with the Base Station and it's genuinely awesome on-board EQs and presets, a whole new set of audio experiences can be had. And then on top of that, the Sonar software ensures that there is even more flexibility and customisation when using the Nova Pro Wireless as a PC headset for gaming.

But, away from messing with options, it is that supreme, all-encompassing audio quality that immerses you in games and provides a near-unparalleled experience. From tiny whistles of winds and arrows in Assassin's Creed Valhalla to booming gun shots in Apex Legends to suppressed gunshots in Rainbow Six Extraction are incredible detailed and a joy to hear. Even the narrators voice in the likes of Total War: Troy, and the metallic clanks of the environments in Dawn of War III are crisp and clear as heck. It's now my PS5 headset of choice - and would be for PC too if those platforms where in the same space or setup.

I could leave the performance section there, really. The headset is that good. However, to round out the details, I can also tell you that the mic and base station are great too. While the mic has been seen as a weak spot along the Arctis line of old, my teammates have consistently said that my voice came across rich, clear and detailed without fail - and there was also no need for the mic's pop cover which comes with the set too.

Interacting with the base station is fun too, and pretty intuitive. I have mainly been able to find a good preset and leave it alone on PS5 which is great too - getting up and down to adjust this all the time for couch-bound PS5 play may have become irritating. On PC, however, it's even more at home when kept within reach and allows for quick changes.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

If you have the budget, then this is the easiest recommendation for a gamign headset that I've been able to make in a good long while. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is hands down one of the best headsets I've ever tested, and it deserves our top score.

It delivers on everything it promises - and then some. The audio quality is of that Arctis quality we've grown to love, but better and bassier. The connectivity is excellent, the feature set and base station allows for brilliant customisation and audio options. Where the SteelSeries Arctis 7P replaced my official Sony Platinum headset; the Arctis 7P+ replaced my 7P, and now, the Nova Pro Wireless has replaced the 7P+. It's just so good.

However, the price is steep. It's at the very top end with the likes of the Audeze Penrose and Astro A50 - but I think the extras and customisation on offer here means the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless pips both. Plus there's also the wired SteelSeries Arctis Novas Pro which might be a viable premium option for folks who want the best still too.

The Arctis Nova 7 could be the wireless headset from the Nova range that will suit more folks on PC and PlayStation without having to spend such a big sum, but the fact remains that the Nova Pro Wireless is the new premium, gold-standard wireless gaming headset.

How we tested the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless became - and now is - my go-to headset for PC and PS5 gaming. For weeks I have used the set to play everything that's on my current menu: Rainbow Six Extraction, Strange Brigade, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cursed to Golf on PS5; and Dawn of War III and Total War: Troy on PC. I have even used the headset for work as well as testing it out and about when walking as a a pair of headphones paired with my phone.

You can read more about how we test gaming headsets as well as how we make all our recommendations in the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

Tested on PS5, and on PC with a Razer Blade 15 laptop (opens in new tab) supplied by Razer.

For those looking for a premium PS5 wireless headset then this will fit the bill perfectly - if you're on Xbox, then check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X wireless headsets and watch out for our Xbox-specific Nova Pro Wireless review coming soon.