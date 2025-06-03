The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is on track to become my favorite budget headset, and it's available today for just over $100

SteelSeries has unveiled a brand-new entry into it's lineup of budget-friendly wireless gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.This new wireless pair of cups is available in a variety of stunning colors, from the all-black and all-white colorways you'd expect, to a vivid pastel Lavender and Aqua that would look the part in any cozy gaming setup.



However, it's not just its pretty color options that make this pair of cups worthy of being pitted against the best gaming headsets, as far as budget options are concerned. For just $109.99 at SteelSeries, the new Arctis Nova 3 manages to pack in the same impressive sound conjured up from its 40mm Neodymium Magnetic audio drivers as found on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, but brings some worthy improvements to the table, including a detachable ClearCast mic, new slim 2.GHz wireless dongle, and a 3x times improved fast charging.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X wireless gaming headset | $109.99 at SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is specifically designed with Xbox consoles in mind, and comes with all you need to get set up, including a USB-A to USB-C dongle for the wireless dongle. Just like the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, the headset is also available in a PlayStation version (3P), but regardless of the model, each pair of cups packs in that impressive sound, quick switch Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, a detachable ClearCast high-quality mic, fast charging, a lightweight design and compatibility with the Arctis app and its over 200+ game audio presets.



UK: £99.99 at SteelSeries

Where my beloved chonky launch PS5 is concerned, the Arctis Nova 5P is always close by, mainly as I know I can rely on its ultra-lightweight feel and sublime sound. After hearing that the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless takes after the 5P in these areas, I was more than eager to pop the Arctis Nova 3X model I was supplied with for review on my head as soon as possible, and I was not disappointed. The 260g headset is so light, I almost forgot it was on my noggin entirely. But the bright pastel lavender colored microphone in my peripheral vision was quick to remind me otherwise.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Naturally, as someone hellbent on creating the cutest and coziest PC gaming setup possible, SteelSeries's decision to add more options besides all-black and all-white SKUs more typical of its other headsets is one of the many reasons why I've coveted my time with the 3X. But most importantly, it's been the decision to go for a detachable ClearCast mic. The Arctis Nova 5P has a retractable mic, which does stay flush with the edge of the left cup when not in use. But opting for a detachable mic has made the 3X not just an ideal budget headset, but an ideal alternative to my everyday headphones, too.



This inexpensive headset also packs in the same slim wireless dongle as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Game Buds, which is a notable step up from its previous budget-friendly headsets. For the 3X, it also comes with a USB-A to USB-C dongle to make up for the lack of a USB-C port, but being able to easily pop the wireless dongle into my PS5 and even my Samsung S24 phone has been appreciated. As has the fast wireless charging, which while it isn't as impressive as the hot-swappable batteries of the Pro Wireless headset, has meant I've rarely had to worry about keeping the 3X juiced up, especially as about 15 minutes gave me hours upon hours of playback in Marvel Rivals and Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries has dubbed the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless a "cheat code" for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch players, but I wasn't able to fully put that into practice. Like the rest of the Nova headset lineup, the 3X is compatible with the Arctis app and its 200+ audio presets, but unfortunately, the beta version wasn't able to run before launch day.



That being said, I've had plenty of time to get well acquainted with the app in the past alongside the Arctis Nova 5P, and even now, I still swear by some of its audio presets when taking up my DualSense controller. The Dead by Daylight preset, especially, has come in a pinch and let me survive more matches, namely as the QTE audio triggers for the generators sound clearer than ever, and the preset lets you hear every nuance of the atmospheric soundscape of the game.



Now that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless has finally been unveiled to the gaming population, I'll be able to put it and the Arctis app fully to the test. The app has since been updated to include support for the 3X, and I'm eager to see how it comes in handy during my Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 online-gaming escapades, and how it performs alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 (if it's compatible), which is just days away from launch.



If you already have the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at your disposal, you'll have little reason to grab the Arctis Nova 3 with its $109.99 / £99.99 MSRP. Similarly, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is only $20 more, and constantly sees deals that take it down to the same $100 price range. Yet, if you value a detachable mic, USB-C dongle, improved fast charging, and want the options of colorways that'll match your cute gaming setup, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is available now straight from SteelSeries.

