The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headset has become the ultimate Switch 2 accessory thanks to a new update
The Switch 2 headset pool just got bigger
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless has never budged from its best gaming headset for consoles podium since we first got our hands on it, but now there's even more reason to herald this impressive pair of cups as it finally has full Nintendo Switch 2 support.
Originally, the 5 Wireless joined the ranks of other best Nintendo Switch headsets that had compatibility issues with Nintendo's latest hardware straight out of the box. At the start of June, I put a ton of SteelSeries headsets to the test and quickly discovered that outside of the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds, anything with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle simply didn't work.
SteelSeries has seemingly been diligently working behind the scenes, as a new GG 89.1.0 update has arrived, bringing with it a firmware update of its own that solves all my 5 Wireless woes.
With full Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support now ready to go, Nintendo fans can pop the accompanying dongle of this impressive headset in the extra USB-C port of the Switch 2 and make use of the latency-free connection and impressive audio from the device's fantastic-sounding Neodymium magnetic 40mm audio drivers.
It's not the most premium-sounding, and feature-full headset in the brand's lineup (that award goes to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless), but its simple set-up process, impressive balanced sound from its Neodymium magnetic 40mm audio drivers, lightweight comfortable feel, and huge list of audio presets have made the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless one of my favorite pairs to grab whether I'm playing my PC, PS5 and of course, my original Nintendo Switch.
That's why I was a bit disheartened when it didn't fully get along with the Switch 2 last month. Its Bluetooth connectivity was always fine, but I hate the tedium that sometimes comes with pairing, and so its 2.4GHz dongle compatibility issues had me reaching for my Game Buds instead.
Thanks to this new update, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless and the rest of the Arctis Nova Wireless headsets work an absolute treat, and I couldn't be happier. The pair of cups no longer gets stuck in a turning-on-and-off cycle since I updated to GG 89.1.0, and the charming jazz-band stylings of the Mario Kart World OST can now penetrate my eardrums - just the way I like it.
SteelSeries also politely added a Mario Kart World audio preset amongst the hundreds of existing ones already part of the SteelSeries software and Arctis app. After taking it for a test drive, the new freeroaming mode sounds better than ever. The preset has now become a permanent fixture of my headset Switch 2, especially as it manages to make roaring and constant engine roar sound less grating on my ears, so I can focus on that new soundtrack I adore so much.
To update your Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, all you need to do is open up the SteelSeries GG software and navigate to Settings > About > Check for updates. After connecting your headset to your computer via its 2.4GHz dongle and a USB-A to USB-C cable, the firmware update will be primed and ready for your new Switch 2.
