Razer headsets 2020: get one of the best Razer headsets and up your game audio

Razer headsets are some of the best in the business no matter what platform you play on. They can make up an integral part of your gaming set-up: Razer's audio range does not mess around. Your gaming headset should be comfortable, durable, have all the features you want, and be stylish to boot. And most importantly of all, they have to sound spectacular. While you'll pretty much always have to compromise in some of these areas to ensure you get the most out of your budget, it's still possible to tick most of the boxes with one of the best Razer headsets for gaming 2020.

Razer's audio products frequently make Best Of lists and have won a number of Editor's Choice awards, and such is their consistent quality, we've gathered our top picks from the gaming lifestyle brand and popped them below in their very own guide, so you can peruse what the best fit for you is before investing. Generally speaking, Razer knows its stuff when it comes to gaming, and it's one of the more premium brands, so if you're looking for great tech these are some of the headsets you should definitely consider.

And if you're interested in building a suite of Razer gear then you'll want to consider the Best Razer streaming gear going too. It's worth noting that you'll get a two-year Razer warranty with these products too so you can have confidence in knowing you, and your new awesome toy, will be looked after.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

Takes immersion to the next level

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 8 hours | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, mobile

HyperSense haptic technology creates a new level of immersion

THX Spatial Audio Support

Great clarity

Auto-adjusting headband is on the large side

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the top tier of the Razer's newest headset line. What sets the Nari Ultimate apart from the Nari Essential, and the Nari, is the L5 haptic drivers that provide modulated feedback to make you feel like you're in the thick of the action. With amazing clarify and bass that's enhanced by the HyperSense haptic technology, you'll get a great quality of sound and immersion. Specifically designed with single-player games in mind, the Nari Ultimate adds an extra dimension to your gaming that you won't have experienced before. And it's just as suited to blockbuster action movies and music, as it is to games. It's a versatile headset that can be used with a multitude of devices thanks to the 3.5mm jack. You can even use it wirelessly with PC and PS4.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Razer) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Razer) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Razer)

Great sound at a good-looking price

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Lightweight and comfortable

Beefy bass

MIc is great for voice chat

Mid tones are lacking

There's a reason the Razer Kraken is the latest iteration of Razer's famous and popular headset. It offers great sound at great value, and can be used across a wide variety of devices. The headset is lightweight and despite the large earcups, you can wear them comfortably for long gaming sessions. Sound wise, the mid-range is a bit muddy, but the bass packs a punch. The fully retractable, unidirectional microphone allows for clear voice chat, and you can even choose between oval or circular ear cushions. If you're looking for a headset under £100/ $100 that still performs, this is it. There's even a stripped back version of the Kraken called the Kraken X which keeps a lot of what is good about the headset, slightly repackaged into a cheaper set of cans.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Razer)

Perfect for players addicted to bass

Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, mobile

Compatible with a range of devices

Bass control with 17 adjustable levels

Game/ Chat balance

THX Spatial Audio

Bulky form factor

Headset needs to be connected to an amp

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a versatile headset that can be used with pretty much any device. It's available in Razer neon green, but there's a black option as well, which is a relief for those of you looking for something a bit more understated. The biggest draw is the THX Spatial audio and the bass, that can be fine-tuned over 17 levels, to get your perfect audio profile. You can tweak the sound on the amp, or by using the Razer Synapse 3 software, allowing you to achieve the perfect balance for both games and movies.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

A slightly streamlined version of the classic

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 2 x custom-tuned 40mm drivers | Compatibility: PC. PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Brilliant 7.1 surround sound on PC

Very comfy

Affordable

Non-detachable mic

7.1 only on PC

This is a super comfortable headset. Like, really comfortable. Ben said in his Razer Kraken X review, "I could sit with this thing on for hours, and you’ll want to if you’re using the Kraken X on PC. Its 7.1 virtual surround sound app transforms your experience for the better." The latter feature really elevates the headset though, and where it's default audio performance is great, this 7.1 surround sound, alongside richer audio and a greater depth of sound, makes everything more subtle and immersive as a result.

Much like every model in the Kraken line, the X is great at what it does best: game audio. It balances sharp, clear highs with rumbling lows, and the positional sound is pretty good as well - especially for such an affordable headset. It’s easy to fiddle with the volume and/or activate the mute button via on-board controls, too. The only downside is the microphone. A flexible cardioid affair, it’s powerful (almost too powerful as teammates can hear everything in the room beyond just me - but it isn't detachable. It's not the end of the world but does rather rule it out as a commute headset which is always great to have.

The Kraken X is at it's most worthy if you're after an affordable PC-first gaming headset. There’s a lot to like here, and you can be guaranteed a sense of quality you won’t always find in other gaming cans.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Razer) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Razer)

An excellent mobile gaming option

Acoustic design: Ear buds | Drivers: 2 x 13mm drivers | Compatibility: PC. PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Great visual design

Sound quality is generally good

Excellent value

Bass isn’t too impressive

Battery and Bluetooth could be better

Touch controls are hit and miss

These small earbuds pack a punch and are some of the best earbuds going. The Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are primed for mobile gaming, but hold their own in pretty much any audio (to an extent) and won't really let you down. They are small and compact and have a neat storage-meets-charger pillbox setup which makes them easy to transport and use. The companion app is simple and neat, the controls are, on the whole, intuitive and just need a bit of memory to get used to. The Bluetooth connection could be a bit stronger, and the battery life isn't out of this world, but, hey, they are tiny earbuds that have great audio so there are going to be some slight compromises.

It's hard to top what Christian finished his Razer Hammerhead earbuds review with: "If you’re looking for a mid-range pair of wireless earphones, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds can scratch that itch. They’re not well suited to audiophiles, but provide solid performance and design quality at an undeniably great price. These are the AirPod antithesis; the perfect companion to a sleek black Android device - though you can still use them with iPhones, of course! And if you like squeezing in a few fights on your phone on your lunch break or are simply after a straightforward wireless setup for Netflix binges on the morning commute, the Razer Hammerhead earbuds are perfect."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Kraken X Lite

A great budget headset from the acclaimed Kraken range

Acoustic design: Over-ear, closed-back | Drivers: 40mm drivers | Compatibility: PC. PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Comfortable

Very affordable Kraken-range headset

7.1 digital surround sound

No onboard audio control

7.1 surround sound only on PC

Not everyone can afford to splash out on an expensive headset for gaming, and the Kraken Lite X proves that you don't have to. Alright, so it's not got the best audio quality on the block. And it's not built from premium materials. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth your time. It still sounds good, looks handsome, and offers great value for under $50 / £50.

A sturdy but lightweight 230g frame adds another string to its bow, while the pleather ear cups make sure it doesn't feel tacky. The addition of digital 7.1 surround sound on PC (via downloadable software) also elevates the Lite beyond what you'd expect of a headset at this price range, as does the attached noise-canceling mic.

What's the difference between the Lite and the standard Kraken X, then? Besides the price, this one lacks onboard volume controls - you'll have to adjust everything via your computer or laptop instead. That's a fair compromise when the headset costs as little as this.

Under very normal circumstances we'd probably advise saving up for one of the Kraken models further up the spectrum but if you're in a fix and need a cheap Kraken-range headset, then the X Lite will do you very well indeed and will absolutely scratch that itch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Tetra

A great lightweight budget option

Acoustic design: Single-ear, closed back | Cable length: 1.3m | Weight: : 70g | Battery life: N/A | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, mobile (via 3.5mm jack)

High-quality mic

Super light (but not flimsy)

Plug and play simplicity

In-game audio experience lacks impact

Just getting started with online gaming or want something lightweight that's focused on the online chat side of things rather than in-game audio? Then the Razer Tetra is a great piece of kit.

Unlike the cheaper single-ear chat headsets we see clogging up online retailers, the Razer Tetra has great build quality, a two-year warranty, and clear chat audio from the earpiece. The adjustable mic is super clear thanks to the cardioid tech that suppresses unwanted noise from the back and sides so you can still be heard over the audio coming from your TV or home cinema setup. In-line controls on the cable allow you to adjust the volume or mute the mic without having to head into any settings menus either.

You also have the option of playing game-audio through the earpiece too, which is handy for late-night sessions where you might want to keep the TV volume low or muted. If you want something with more substantial bass and volume, plus stereo or virtual surround sound, then there are plenty of other headsets on this page that will suit your needs. If you just want to communicate well with online friends, teammates or colleagues (I use this for online meetings at work on my laptop too) with a low-cost headset that doesn't take up much room when not in use, this is ideal.