I ditched my AirPods for these earbuds last year, and you should do the same this Prime Day

I've always been an Apple fan. I was fully suckered into the ecosystem with my first iPod Touch and have been trapped in the iterative-update-hellscape ever since. Last year I was able to loosen one of the bolts on this cage door, though, when I upgraded from my old AirPods Pro to the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds.

I can see why these gaming earbuds have been so resistant to discounts since their launch. With the brand's pedigree audio behind each driver, a fantastic battery life, an app full of EQ presets, and super simple controls, they can get away with holding onto their $199.99 MSRP. Prime Day has changed all that though - you can now grab the Xbox version (the most widely compatible) for $147.99 at Amazon, just a few cents off its lowest price ever.

A rare discount on the best gaming earbuds I've tested so far? I'll certainly take that.

For reference, the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds are a couple bucks cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2 (currently on sale for $149 down from $249), but offer a far better experience for anyone looking for both gaming and everyday audio.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds?

Why have my AirPods not left their case since I stuck the Game Buds in my ears? They fit my needs much better.

The low-latency 2.4GHz connection keeps me in tune with faster games across my PC, Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5 - all through one easily transferrable USB-C dongle. If I want all that running through my AirPods I'll be putting up with slower audio cues, less of an emphasis on the lower ranges, and constantly cycling through Bluetooth menus. Not only that, but the Game Buds also come stocked with a massive library of game-specific EQ presets that take everything from Mario Kart to Indiana Jones to new levels.

I'm not just recommending the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds as an alternative to the best gaming headsets, though. These are my everyday travel, dog walking, late-night music listening, Netflix bingeing headphones. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably have these in my ear holes for between two and six hours a day.

They're comfortable, offer extremely powerful audio (sometimes better than over-ear cups), hold their battery life particularly well, and offer a handy physical button for playback controls (no more frustrating taps and gestures). There are some downsides.

If you're going purely for music listening, the AirPods Pro will still offer you a better experience overall. Similarly, Apple is still absolutely winning this race when it comes to the strength of its ANC. If, however, you just want a pain-free gaming, music, podcasts, and streaming life there's nothing I'd recommend more.

