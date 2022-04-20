Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: what to expect this summer

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are popular every year, but the rate at which we've seen discounts appearing even on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model suggests that this year's sales are going to be even more fruitful than before. Of course, we can only speculate at this point, but considering rare Nintendo Switch deals have been landing more and more in the first few months of 2022, we're certainly optimistic.

While we don't know when Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals will hit this year, we at least have a two month window between June and July (with the most likely dates sitting right in the middle). However, we're getting you prepped in advance with everything we expect to see in this year's sales extravaganza.

We've been covering Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we've picked up on a pattern or two when it comes to discounts on games and accessories. However, it's worth noting that we've never seen the console itself taking so many discounts in a 12 month period like this, so the quality of console savings could be better than anything we've seen before.

Whether you're after a bundle or just the lowest price possible, we're rounding up everything we expect to see from 2022's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right here. Stay tuned, though, because we'll be taking you right up to the magical day itself and bringing you all the best offers when they do land. If you're curious, though, we'll also be tracking all the best Prime Day PS5 deals as well.

When will Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals start? Amazon Prime Day hasn't had a reliable kick off date for a while now. Last year we were treated to an earlier affair, with June 21 / 22 offering up the goods, and the year before that the pandemic pushed things back to October. Traditionally, we see Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals landing in the middle of July, on a Monday and Tuesday around July 12 / 13. That means we could see offers landing around July 11, or being pushed back the following week to July 18 if Amazon reverts back to its previous timeline.

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals? Amazon keeps its best deals back for its Prime members during its summer sales, so you will need a membership to shop the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals this summer. However, there are a few ways to get around this. First up, we see plenty of other retailers looking to steal Amazon's thunder during this period, offering their own sales and price matching the online giant at the same time. That means it's wise to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK - you could easily walk away with the same price as a Prime member. For an easier life, though, we'd recommend looking into Amazon Prime free trials closer to the time. Amazon regularly offers two week free trials of its service around its annual sales to drum up interest, so if you time it right you can shop the whole sale for free.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 $335 / £309 £289

Nintendo Switch: expect bundles in the US / £259.99 £239.99

Nintendo Switch Lite: expect bundles in the US / £199.99 £179.99

There was a lot going on in the world of Nintendo last year, which bodes well for some particularly strong Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022. The new OLED model is firmly planted on the shelves now after months of supply issues, and the standard edition is poised for some excellent bundle offers (and potentially even straight discounts as well). In fact, the only console we have some questions about is the Nintendo Switch Lite. With waning stock in the first months of the year, this cheaper handheld-only model is looking is a little thin on the ground already. That said, discounts are still popping up in both the US and UK so if supply does hold out, there will be plenty to choose from here as well.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after the latest and greatest console, it's worth noting that we've already seen as much as $15 / £20 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2022 alone. Those offers came from Walmart in the US and a range of retailers in the UK (though AO held out the longest at this price). Amazon itself hasn't offered too much cash off the device (aside from a fairly permanent £5 discount in the UK), but if other retailers take the leap on the day itself, we could see some price match wars occurring here. That still feels quite optimistic - the truth is we're just not used to seeing such early savings on a Nintendo console, or any price drops at all. We're tentatively expecting a return to that $15 / £20 price cut, but if there's no discounts at all we'll still likely see bundle offers rolling in.

(Image credit: Future)

The cheaper standard edition, by contrast, hasn't seen many discounts in the US to date, but has dropped to around £230 in the UK during previous sales. That's partly thanks to a permanent price cut late last year, dropping the £279.99 RRP down to £259.99 with the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED. Since then we've seen a handful of retailer kicking things even further down the price chain, but never at Amazon. That means we're expecting a conservative £239.99 sales price come the summer, but it's well worth checking in with smaller sites like The Game Collection and Base for more discounts.

Over in the US, however, we could see the return of the Mario Kart 8 bundle that sits pride of place during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and there's far more wiggle room for more games to get involved here as well. We don't see too many bundles day to day in the US, so Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals could be your first port of call.

(Image credit: Future)

The same can be said of the Nintendo Switch Lite, though we could - at a very optimistic push - see a $10 discount on the $199.99 MSRP in the US. Over in the UK, though, the cheaper model is often available at between £180 and £190, so if Amazon is to push the boat out with its Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, we could see a slightly lower price point of £179.99.

Of course, if you already own a console we're expecting to see some solid discounts on the best Nintendo Switch accessories in line with last year's offers - though we may be restricted to third party alternatives again. However, considering some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and Nintendo Switch cases come from a range of different brands there will still be some quality picks on the shelves. We've also been seeing plenty of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales dropping to record low prices over the last couple of months as well, so your library should be well stocked by the end of the summer.

Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Straight discounts on a Nintendo Switch console are rare, even during Prime Day. Last year, then, those on the hunt for a console were stuck at the regular $299.99 / £279.99 price. However, since then we've seen a new OLED model hit the shelves (and shave around $15 / £20 off its price during discounts), and the standard edition has permanently dropped to £259.99 as well. That means all signs point to a much better set of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022.

Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon

Finding a Nintendo Switch was incredibly difficult last year, and any stock that appeared was quickly grabbed. Because of that, this listing was well worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it wasn't reduced. And sure, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how tricky the console had been to find during the pandemic, any stock at all was a big deal.



Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | $299.99 at Amazon

The special edition Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch has been a super hot commodity since release, and it's easy to see why given its unique colors. Please note though, this did not come with the game.



Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $199.99 at Amazon

We'd always advise picking up a memory card to go with a new Switch as you only start with 32GB of on-board storage. So this Prime Day Switch deal had you covered nicely. You could choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles at Amazon.



Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores were charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite last summer, this was one of the only decent bundles around.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $47.88 at Amazon

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity. The price rarely comes down at all, so this was actually a great deal even all these years after coming out.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon US

New Horizons is easily one of the most charming and relaxing games on the planet. Taking players to a lush desert island, they are then able to create their own community from nothing. Thanks to ongoing seasonal events and plenty of new characters to meet, there's always something new to do in Animal Crossing.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years. An essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch owner to say the least.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Link's Awakening is a fantastic remake of an absolute classic, and it's been selling like hotcakes since release. So we were pleasantly surprised to see it going for $20 less than the usual asking price last year.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate| $ 60 $49.94 at Walmart

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back the long-running Nintendo series with a massive roster of fighters to choose from. Packed full of levels that nod to all manner of games to fight on, moves to master, and new modes to try out, this is a must for Switch owners. Whether you're a longtime or a newcomer, this is a great action-packed game filled with the characters you love. This was sold out at Amazon, but Walmart had it in with a tidy saving too.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $39.88 at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. In other words, Odyssey is a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. In fact, it's easily the best 3D Mario game ever made and worth every penny.



SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Zelda memory card | $19.99 $15.30 at Amazon

You could add 64GB storage to your console for just $15 with this SanDisk micro SD card licensed by Nintendo. Made with the Switch in mind, this memory card features a Legend of Zelda design that will please any Nintendo fan, and you couldn't go wrong at this price.



Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch (grey) | £279.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon was being a bit naughty here, saying on the site that this was £20 off. £280 was the console's RRP in the UK, not £300. But hey, it was cheaper than the scalpers.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £369.98 £314.99 at Amazon

You could pick up the Nintendo Switch's answer to Wii Fit, Ring Fit Adventure, together with a Neon Red and Blue console in last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Ring Fit hadn't seen too many price drops back then, so getting it in discounted form with the console was fantastic news.



Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £186 at Amazon UK

The Nintendo Switch Lite was £14 off last summer. There were no bundled games, but given the Switch Lite's starting price is so low and its evergreen popularity, this was actually a decent saving.



Animal Crossing Switch travel carrying case | £29.99 £23.99 at Amazon

You could save 20% on this Switch carrying case with a design that will make any Animal Crossing fan happy. With a case for your Switch console for extra protection and plenty of room for a Switch controller, cables, and 21 game cartridges, it also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.



